Your nine-year-old niece will be with you Mario Kart don't choose Peach or Baby Rosalina for their off-road capabilities. But does it happen to be the best choice after all? You can find out now. To ensure that you are not humiliated by your relatives at the next birthday party, you can use Antoine Mayerowitz's tool.

The French Mayerowitz is an economist and data researcher by profession. Up website he posts an article about it Mario Kart. He opens with: 'In Mario Kart 8 choosing your driver, kart, tires and glider isn't just about style – it's as crucial to victory as your racing skills.” In case you don't know yet: yes, every part you can choose from Mario Kart has its own advantages and disadvantages in terms of speed, acceleration, handling, off-road and mini-turbo (the boost you get after drifting).

Which characters are the fastest?

Once you've unlocked all the parts, there are 703,560 different assemblies to choose from. To make a distinction, the researcher first compares the characters and kart parts with the same statistics. This still leaves more than 25,000 options. If you were to look purely at speed, you would gain weight Bowser and Wario justifiably. These two villains score the worst on acceleration.

To identify more such exceptions, Mayerowitz applies a theory by Vilfredo Pareto. He lived between 1848 and 1923 and, among other things, invented the 80-20 rule. He is also the creator of the Pareto Front. This system helps to make choices between options with different advantages and disadvantages. The theory shows that it is better to avoid the character Koopa. Cat Peach accelerates just as quickly, but has a higher top speed. Toadette has the same speed and more acceleration.

What is the best combination in Mario Kart 8?

In the article you can use a tool to see which combination is the best in terms of three variables. For example, the best composition for acceleration, speed and mini-turbo is the character Peach with the car Teddy Buggy, the wheels Roller and the Cloud Glider as a parachute. For a track like Rainbow Road you would prefer your kart to steer a little better. For the combination of acceleration, speed and handling, you should go for Luigi in the Biddy Buggy with Roller wheels and a Cloud Glider.

And so you can keep varying the composition until you beat your relatives. Below we have a few more combinations that should work best. Names that come up a lot are Peach, the Teddy Buggy, Roller wheels and Cloud Glider. Scroll down on the website Mayerowitz and find the best combination Mario Kart 8 for you.

The best combinations in Mario Kart 8