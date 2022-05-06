In August 2021, a research team was documenting biodiversity near the Tijamuchi River in Bolivia when they spotted some animals that are normally difficult to observe: Bolivian river dolphins.

Just seeing them with their heads above the river was extraordinary, said Steffen Reichle, a biologist at the Noel Kempff Mercado Natural History Museum in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, and a member of the team. They knew something was up and started taking pictures.

Only after scrolling through the images the team captured did the researchers realize that the dolphins were swinging an anaconda as they swam.

The researchers described what they saw in the journal Ecology last month. While dolphins in captivity and in the wild are known for being playful, the surprising behavior of Bolivian cetaceans seems like a new frontier in play among aquatic mammals, and some scientists still aren’t sure what to make of what the team observed.

Dr. Reichle says Bolivian river dolphins usually swim below the surface, and sightings often capture just a fin or tail. But some of the six animals they saw kept their heads above the murky water for an unusually long time.

At one point, two male dolphins were apparently swimming in sync, a snake trapped by the animals’ mouths. Anacondas are semi-aquatic and can hold their breath for quite some time. But as the snake was handled for at least seven minutes, much of it submerged, it likely died.

“I don’t think the snake had much fun,” Reichle said.

Because of how long this interaction lasted, the team suspects game – not predation. The Beni anacondas native to Bolivia are top predators. Other than a single case of cannibalism, the researchers have not documented snakes being eaten. In this case, the team did not see where the snake ended up.

With the liveliness of dolphins, “playing seems like a good answer,” said Omar Entiauspe-Neto, one of the authors of the paper and a taxonomist at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil.

Some of the dolphins gathered were juveniles, which could suggest another dimension of the interaction: the adults could be teaching the younger ones about anacondas or showing them a hunting technique.

But Sonja Wild, a behavioral ecologist at the Max Planck Institute for Animal Behavior in Germany who was not part of the study, was skeptical that the interaction was purposefully instructive. It’s more plausible that young people were watching because they were curious, she says.

And because anacondas are strong, Dr. Wild wonders if the snake was injured or killed before the dolphins caught up to it. Of all the things one could pick up, “this looks a little extraordinary,” she said.

“This is the first time I’ve heard of dolphins playing with a large snake,” added Dr. Wild, who observed dolphins using shells as tools.

Another thing in the photos was remarkable – the erect penises of male dolphins.

“It could have been sexually stimulating for them,” said Diana Reiss, a marine mammal scientist and cognitive psychologist at Hunter College in New York who was not involved in the study. “Could have been something to rub.”

The excited males could have been having a sex play with each other before the snake got tangled up.

Researchers studying dolphins are well aware of the animals’ sexual tendencies, such as rubbing their genitals on toys or inserting their penises into objects, both animate and inanimate. They often use their penises for tactile interactions, says Dr. Reiss. She even observed male bottlenose dolphins trying to penetrate the blowhole of a pilot whale rescued from an aquarium. It is possible, she added, that the males tried to insert their penises into the snake.

“There are so many questions,” says Mr. Entiauspe-Neto.

Much more is known about oceanic dolphins than riverine dolphins, in part because it is more difficult to see what is happening when river water is muddy. Although limited in nature, “these observations are always valuable,” says Reiss. “It’s giving us another glimpse into the lives of these animals, particularly in the wild.”

Whatever happened in this encounter with animals, it’s not the stuff of children’s storybooks.

