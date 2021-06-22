ofChenoa Becker shut down

Natural scientist Sam Trull supports orphaned sloth cubs. She wants to help the animals and also provide more information.

Manuel Antonio – The natural scientist Sam Trull actually wanted to travel to Costa Rica to get an impression of the life of the monkeys on site. But then she became aware of a completely different animal: the sloth.

She was so fascinated by the sloths there that she absolutely had to learn more about the often sluggish ones Animals * wanted to find out. Sloths are native to the canopy of the tropical rainforests of Central America.

Sanctuary for orphaned sloth babies

Her love for sloths finally made the researcher upset Costa Rica* settle down. But the proximity to the animals alone was not enough. Soon, Sam Trull realized that the sloths needed her help. You needed a mother.

Many baby sloths have to struggle to survive on their own shortly after birth because their parents abandon them. The researcher founded a rescue station for these young animals. The young do not know what to eat or how to treat other sloths. In addition, sloths are very cuddly and need intensive body contact, reports “mentaldfloss.com“.

Sloth baby sponsorships are possible

The “Sloth Institute” founded by Sam Trull takes care of the little ones and educates them about the apparently lazy mammals. If you want, you can even take on a symbolic sponsorship for a baby sloth * (tz.de reported *) and thus provide financial support for the institute.

The cute sloth babies * don't have to take selfies, because Sam Trull is also a photographer and is happy to do it.