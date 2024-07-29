Home page World

Almost 25 years ago, the first wolf cubs were born in the wild in Germany, and experts now count almost 190 packs across Germany. Not everyone is happy about that.

Bremen – The wolf was once the most widespread mammal in the world, next to humans, according to the Nature Conservation Association (NABU). After the animals were eradicated in many parts of Europe and almost disappeared there, they are now slowly settling again – at least in Germany. The NABU has figures on this.

Wolves are also settling again in Lower Saxony

Again NABU writes, in 2000, wolf cubs were born in the wild for the first time in Germany. In October of last year, conservationists counted 184 packs, 47 pairs and 22 single animals throughout Germany. According to NABU, 39 wolf packs are native to Lower Saxony. Recently, a Baby wolf from Bavaria found a new home there, who lost his family had.

Who is afraid of the “big bad wolf”? – Animals are shot illegally

What is a complete success from the point of view of conservationists, arouses fear of the “bad wolf” in others. For example, in Lower Saxony, twelve animals were killed illegally, although wolves are a strictly protected species and cannot be hunted in Germany. However, the most common cause of death by far is traffic accidents, explains the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) in Berlin. According to information from NABU, 153 wolves fell victim to traffic accidents in Lower Saxony.

Wolf can adapt very well – if humans let him live

Impressive: The wolf can adapt extremely well to the conditions of its environment and, according to NABU, can survive anywhere where it finds enough to eat and where humans let it live. The conservationists cite a Study by the Federal Agency for Nature Conservationaccording to which there are suitable regions for wolves in every federal state, except in large cities or metropolitan areas such as Berlin or Hamburg. After the wolf, other wild animals were also sighted in Germany.

Experts: Wolves are important for the ecosystem

“Wolves are native here, have a good food source and a habitat, and have migrated back here themselves – why shouldn’t they live here?” asks Marie Neuwald, a wolf consultant at the Nature Conservation Association. They also play an important role in the ecosystem because they keep the populations of prey animals in check. “They go after the weak and sick animals as well as the young animals,” says Neuwald.

at the beginning of June a wolf had visited Norderney and has been a topic of conversation ever since. In Hesse, a man was came very close to a wolf. (Building/dpa)