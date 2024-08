Interview with Kate Crawford :

AI is politics from start to finish

19.08.2024, 06:26 Reading time: 9 min.

Australian scientist Kate Crawford at the MoMA in New York in front of her work “Anatomy of an AI System,” which she developed with artist Vladan Joler.Victor Llorente

ChatGPT didn’t fall from the sky: AI researcher Kate Crawford examines the material and political foundations of large data systems. She believes public control is essential.