After the devastating earthquake of 7.8 degrees of magnitude that hit the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near the border between Turkey and Syria, in the early hours of last Monday (6/2), the Dutch mystical researcher Frank Hoogerbeets, who works at the Survey of Geometry of the Solar System (Solar System Geometry Survey or SSGEOS), went viral on the internet for predicting the earthquake.

SSGEOS is a research institute that claims to monitor the “geometry of celestial bodies” to predict earthquakes on Earth, without any connection with scientific institutes or equipment for measuring seismic activity.

Hoogerbeets is a self-proclaimed earthquake forecaster and shared on Twitter, last Friday (3/2), a warning message of an earthquake that would hit precisely this region of the Middle East. In the post, he says that “sooner or later” a magnitude 7.5 earthquake would hit southern and central Turkey, bordering Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

Three days later, the world is startled by the consequences of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that, so far, has killed more than 5,000 people. A magnitude 7.5 aftershock also added to the devastation. The tremors were felt even in Cairo, capital of Egypt.

The high-magnitude tremor struck at 4:17 am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey, near the border with Syria, while the quake’s epicenter was near the city of Gaziantep.

The tweet with Frank Hoogerbeets’ prediction was discovered by netizens and soon went viral.

“My heart goes out to everyone affected by the massive earthquake in central Turkey. As I stated earlier, sooner or later this would happen in this region, as well as in 115 and 526. These earthquakes are always preceded by critical planetary geometry, as we had from February 4 to 5”, comments the Dutch researcher, quoted by the British tabloid Daily Star.

The SSGEOS Twitter account was responsible for anticipating possible high-intensity seismic activity between February 4th and 6th, “probably of medium magnitude or above 6” and with a small chance of a larger seismic event “around 4th February”. February”.

Turkey has declared seven days of mourning across the country following the thousands of earthquake victims.