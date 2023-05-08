In the next yearsartificial intelligence could replace “up to 80%” of jobs and that “is a good thing”provokes the American scientist Ben Goertzel, a leading researcher in the field.

With long hair, a casual style and a wide-brimmed animal-print hat, this Brazilian-born mathematician is causing a sensation at conferences like the Web Summit in Rio de Janeiro, where he presented this week the latest version of his humanoid robot Grace, a nurse designed to care for the elderly in nursing homes and hospitals.

Responsible for coining the term “Artificial General Intelligence” (IAG), that with human cognitive abilities that has not yet been developed, Goertzel, 56, said in an interview with AFP that it is only “years” away. And he defended that that future system is administered in a decentralized and democratic manner, objective with which he founded and directs the SingularityNET platform.

How far are we from an intelligence with human cognitive abilities?

A: If we want machines that are truly as smart as people and as agile in dealing with the unknown, we need them to be capable of giant leaps beyond their training and programming. And we still haven’t made it. But I think there are enough reasons to think that it is not decades, but years.

What do you think of the debate around chat-GPT and its risks? Should researchers take a six-month hiatus, as some advocate?

A: I don’t think we need to pause because this is not a dangerous superhuman AI. (…) You cannot do complex reasoning in several stages, such as those required by science. Or invent new things outside the scope of your data training. Some say we should stop investigations because these systems can spread misinformation. I disagree. Why haven’t we banned the internet, which does exactly that: puts a wealth of information at your fingertips, and also distributes all the lies and misinformation? I think we should live in a free society, and just as the internet hasn’t been banned, we shouldn’t ban this.

Is its job replacement potential not a threat?

A: With systems of the same nature as chat-GPT emerging in the next few years, my guess is that around 80% of the jobs people do will probably become obsolete. And that without the need to create an IAG. I don’t see it as a threat, but as a benefit. People will be able to find better things to do than work for a living. (…) Virtually all administrative tasks could be automated. The problem I see is the transition period, when artificial intelligences start making job after job obsolete. (…) I don’t know how to solve these social problems.

What can robots do for society today, and what will they be able to do in the future, with the IAG?

A: They can do many good things. An example is Grace the robot nurse. Many people in the United States are alone in nursing homes. And although they provide them with medical attention, food, and TV, they are often insufficient in terms of emotional and social support. If you introduce humanoid robots into those spaces to answer their questions, listen to their stories, help them make calls with their children or order online, you are improving their lives. When there is IAG, they will become even better companions. In that case you are not cutting jobs, because there are not enough people who want to work as nurses or caregivers. Education would also be an incredible market for humanoid robots, as well as domestic work.

How should regulation work for AI to have a positive impact?

A: The governance of these technologies should be participatory in some way, involving the population. And all this is technically possible. The problem is that the companies that are funding most AI research don’t care about doing good. They care about maximizing shareholder value.

AFP AGENCY