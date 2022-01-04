The mayor José Antonio Serrano delivered on Tuesday morning the ‘Murciano of the Year’ award, promoted by the digital platform @GenteDMurcia, to the researcher at the Murcian Institute for Biosanitary Research, Esteban Orenes, who developed a novel scientific work to certify air transmission of the coronavirus.

Serrano explained that “Murcia is a land of talent and professionalism and this award recognizes those Murcians who have stood out for their good work. Orenes has shown his exemplarity by focusing his research on COVID-19 to protect others and at the same time represents all those health workers who have been on the front line fighting the pandemic.

After overcoming several phases, during the first week of December, the followers of @GenteDMurcia chose the Murcian @ of 2021 through a popular vote on their social networks, the finalists being Mary Romero, two-time European boxing champion; Carlos Alcaraz, professional tennis player and Esteban Orenes.

The award was made exclusively by the Murcian painter and sculptor Álvaro Peña. @GenteDMurcia was born more than 4 years ago, with the aim of giving a voice and presence in the media and social networks to the professionals of the Region, in addition to carrying out cultural, sporting events, traditions, gastronomy …

Esteban Orenes has a degree in Biology and a Doctor of Biotechnology in Health Sciences from the University of Murcia with the qualification of Outstanding cum laude unanimously. He is responsible for the Proteomics Platform of the IMIB-Arrixaca Accredited Institute and Associate Professor of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology-A at the University of Murcia.