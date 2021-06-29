OfSven Barthel shut down

Almost every automobile manufacturer is relying on the electric car for the future. But how good are the Stromer for the environment? According to a report by the ADAC, only as good as the electricity with which they are charged. New research results from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology substantiate the thesis.

Stuttgart – The fact that the production of electric cars causes significantly more emissions than the production of gasoline and diesel vehicles is known and is often used as a murder argument by opponents of electric driving. Now a report by the ADAC draws water on their mills. Because the figures published in it on the amortization of electric cars are sobering.

It should take a full 8.5 years or 127,500 kilometers to save more emissions with an electric car than a new gasoline engine. Compared to a diesel vehicle, the e-car should take even longer to pay for itself. Namely 14.6 years or around 219,000 kilometers.

E-cars: power source decides the final CO2 footprint

It is primarily the power source that makes e-cars lose their carbon footprint *. Your drive with purely regenerative electricity is currently still the exception. Instead, the electricity for the e-cars still comes mainly from coal-fired power plants – because politics and industry have a financial interest in receiving this type of energy support. Thus, e-cars ultimately become combustion engines in a roundabout way.

If, on the other hand, the electric cars were only charged regeneratively, they would offset the CO2 emissions much earlier than petrol and diesel, namely from 37,500 or 40,500 kilometers. In terms of production and over the entire life cycle, cars powered by natural gas have the best emissions balance.

However, automobile manufacturers * are currently hardly making use of this drive option. It is true that natural gas is also a fossil fuel that blows CO2 into the environment, but at significantly lower levels than is the case with liquid fuels. In addition, the gaseous fuel can also be produced artificially. “Only with 100 percent green electricity can electric cars pass them,” reports giga.de.

The switch to electric cars alone does not do too much for climate protection, it requires a complete energy transition, according to the ADAC. A research group at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology recently came to the same conclusion: “The question is not: electric car or combustion engine. The question is: fossil or not “,” Die Zeit “quotes its professor Thomas Koch.

The contribution of e-cars to protecting the climate is based on the assumption that significantly more green electricity will be used in the future. But that is currently not the case.