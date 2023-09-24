Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Split

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Orthodox cleric Patriarch Kirill in 2018. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

For Vladimir Putin, religion also plays a role in the Ukraine war. His most important supporter: Cyril I, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Moscow – Patriarch Kirill I is the most important clergyman in Russia and head of millions of Russian Orthodox believers – he recently described the invasion of Ukraine as a “holy war.” There are parallels between Kirill and the Taliban, said cultural scientist Gerhard Schweizer church portal domradio.de. The researcher also recognizes similarities between the way of thinking of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Islamic or American Christian fundamentalists. Because: The Kremlin boss has an “absolute intolerance of foreign worldviews,” according to the cultural researcher.

This is the role religion plays for Russia in the Ukraine war: “Religious-political rule”

Russia is waging a holy war in Ukraine, said Patriarch Kirill I last year. Russia’s opponents are “forces of evil,” the cleric said, according to media reports. On the occasion of the presidential elections in 2012, the cleric described the rule of Kremlin chief Putin as a “miracle of God”. Russia is a theocracy, explained the cultural scientist Schweizer on Thursday (September 21st). domradio.de – then under communism as well as today under the leadership of Putin.

Communism was a kind of state religion, an atheistic theocracy.

The researcher confirms that in the Western European press the war in Ukraine is primarily a political issue. In particular, one hears that it is an “imperialist, nationalist war” and “that Putin wants to restore Russia to its former greatness.” From the researcher’s point of view, the religious aspect is apparently neglected. “Russia in its old glory at the time of the tsars was a religious-political dominion. State and church were inseparably linked here,” explains Gerhard Schweizer. The Soviet Union also did not maintain a separation between politics and ideology or worldview – communism was the “state religion”.

About the Patriarch Cyril The Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, born in 1946, is considered a supporter of Putin’s war, which is why Great Britain recently imposed sanctions against the cleric. The Patriarch of Moscow and Russia is said to have worked as a KGB agent in Switzerland as a young priest in the 1970s. Ukrainian information According to reports, the clergyman, whose real name is Vladimir Gundyaev, is said to have built up a million-dollar fortune by trading cigarettes and alcohol.

Ukraine War: Parallel between Kyrill and the Taliban

The former KGB agent Putin had to be a “devout communist” as head of the Russian secret service, the scientist explained. The Kremlin chief simply changed the atheistic communist belief into a Christian, intolerant belief. There is only one worldview. “The Orthodox Church is still in the crusade idea,” said Schweizer. According to his own statements, Patriarch Kirill I sees the Orthodox Church closer to Islam than to the Catholics.

From our point of view, the Orthodox Church as we perceive it, with Cyril or Alexei and the other patriarchs, is basically a fundamentalist movement.

This is because it “has not adapted at all to the zeitgeist, i.e. modernity. No democracy and no different doctrines within theology either,” said the scientist. The parallel between Kyrill’s beliefs and the Taliban is that they see democracy as man-made and therefore reject it. Russia is a theocracy. Putin himself is a convinced Russian Orthodox Christian.

“He just understands Christianity a little differently than we do,” explains Schweizer: Just as the Russian president was initially a convinced communist, he is now an Orthodox Christian “with absolute intolerance of a foreign worldview.” The Kremlin boss values ​​the natural sciences, but not the modern humanities . That have Putin together with the Islamic and American Christian fundamentalists. “They also value space travel or industry, but they reject the fact that anything has changed in the Christian worldview since the 15th century.”