Lane points out that signals from the plane, as well as analysis of the wreckage, support the “controlled eastward landing” theory, suggesting that the pilot deliberately crash-landed the plane, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

This theory challenges the prevailing narrative that the plane went down due to a lack of fuel. Instead, Lane suggests that the pilot made a deliberate landing in a rough, hard-to-reach area of ​​water in the southern Indian Ocean, characterized by a deep crater and soft sediments, making it an “ideal hiding place.”

Lin urges officials to prioritize the search in this specific area, stressing that science clearly points to where MH370 is.

Lin said that the damage to some of the plane parts found was similar to the damage to a 2009 “emergency water landing” of an American plane, meaning that the incident was a deliberate landing in the water, not a high-speed collision, as had been expected.

Lin pointed to a special location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean called the “breaking rim,” which are openings in the ocean floor that lead to a greater depth, which is difficult for humans to reach.

Reports indicated that the 50-year-old pilot, Zaharie Ahmad Shah, was suffering from depression due to his separation from his wife, which the pilot’s family later strongly denied.