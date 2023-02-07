Women are twice as likely to get a side effect after their corona vaccination than men. The difference between men and women is greatest after the first shot, according to side effects center Lareb.

More than 27,000 vaccinees participated in the study. The majority (62.5 percent) were women. Lareb has corrected the research on this. In particular, women had significantly more nausea and injection site inflammation than men. Women’s recovery also took slightly longer than men’s.

“In general, it is known that more women experience side effects from vaccines than men,” says director Agnes Kant of Lareb. “This is partly due to a stronger reaction of the immune system.”

According to Lareb, this research can contribute to knowledge about the differences in responses to vaccinations between women and men. Information about this can be included in future vaccination campaigns.