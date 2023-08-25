The water in Dutch nature and recreation areas is often polluted with toxic pesticides. The environmental standards are not met in four out of ten waters in these areas, according to research by the Center for Environmental Sciences (CML) of Leiden University. Polluted water poses risks to nature and health. Client Natuur & Milieu calls the results “alarming” and fears “major ecological damage”.

In lower concentrations, which fall within the standard, harmful pesticides are present in as many as 80 percent of the areas surveyed. That was a total of 153.

For a number of substances, the standards are exceeded by up to a hundred times. The study specifically looked at pesticides that the European Union wants to get rid of as soon as a less harmful alternative has been developed. They are still legal now, because they are widely used in agriculture, for example. The much-discussed glyphosate, which is probably carcinogenic, was also investigated. The substance was found in about half of the waters studied. See also Government has difficulty in Congress, but advances, says Lira

The research indicates that in recent years there has been no progress in combating water pollution with toxic substances. According to this study, the exceedances have not decreased in ten years. Pesticides program leader Berthe Brouwer of Nature & Environment finds it worrying. “The Netherlands is a major consumer of agricultural poisons and you can see the sad consequences of this in the water,” she says. “Animals and plants get sick and die.”

The Netherlands will have to work hard in the coming years to comply with the European Water Framework Directive. By 2027 at the latest, all EU countries must meet the targets set out in that directive. Various publications have already shown that the Netherlands is now far from meeting these requirements. Nature & Environment believes that the government must therefore act quickly and tighten the rules for the use of pesticides.

This can have major consequences, according to environmental organizations, but also, for example, the Council for the Environment and Infrastructure (Rli). This important advisory body warned the cabinet and the House of Representatives in May that the goals will not be achieved with the current policy. According to the Council, this could cause numerous economic activities to come to a standstill, comparable to what happened earlier in the nitrogen dossier. See also Minister: elderly care must be completely different