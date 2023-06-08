Sharing the results of research in neuroscience and training professionals on the most recent therapies for numerous diseases of the nervous system: with this aim, the collaboration between the Treccani Accademia, then Giunti Academy, and the Santa Lucia Irccs Foundation in Rome was born in 2019 and, to date, more than 200 professionals have chosen to complete their training through the advanced training courses held at the hospital of the Santa Lucia Foundation. Now the collaboration doubles with two new advanced training courses dedicated to multiple sclerosis and dementia.

“The collaboration was born with a first path dedicated to therapeutic strategies for diseases related to brain aging called ‘Neurorehabilitation – Aging Brain’. In 2021, during the pandemic, it was extended with the creation of a second path dedicated to ‘methodologies in neurorehabilitation’, a broader course that includes the correct management of pathologies such as cerebral stroke, spinal cord injuries and other diseases of the nervous system – underlines the Santa Lucia Foundation -. in 2023 two new advanced training courses are launched: a face-to-face master’s degree ‘Neurorehabilitation: new frontiers in multiple sclerosis’, which will start on 14 July, and an online master’s degree ‘Dementias: neurobiological aspects, assessment and cognitive interventions’, which will be active from 23 June”.

“These new training experiences respond to different needs – explains the Santa Lucia Foundation – the first goes into the detail of a disease, multiple sclerosis, training professionals on the correct management of the patient, on the numerous therapies available today, the result of research in neuroscience and on the possibilities offered by neurorehabilitation to give back to the patient part of his autonomy or slow down the progress of the disease in cases where drug therapy does not allow the desired results to be achieved”.

“The second proposal represents the first digital and on-demand course resulting from the collaboration between the two institutes. The experience of training during the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of online training, thanks to which it is possible to meet the needs of the learner without reducing the quality of teaching”, adds the Santa Lucia Foundation. The professionals who have chosen to complete their training through these masters come from numerous disciplines: doctors, psychologists, neuropsychologists, physiotherapists, speech therapists, occupational therapists, nurses and orthoptists. The teaching staff is made up of over 50 professionals and researchers from the Santa Lucia Irccs Foundation who offer students not only an in-depth analysis of the clinical activities and the most innovative therapies offered but above all a privileged look at the translational research activities in which they are involved.

“Multiple sclerosis is a pathology at the frontier of neuroscience research: from a situation a few decades ago, in which there was no effective long-term therapy, research has now led to the approval of more than 20 extremely active drugs capable of modifying the course of the disease itself (disease modifying)”, says Carlo Caltagirone, neurologist and scientific director of the Santa Lucia Irccs Foundation. “Translational research is now addressing the unsatisfied needs of numerous patients who manifest a progression independent of the recurrence activity (Pira) who, while not showing instrumental signs of disease evolution, nevertheless develop very disabling clinical symptoms. For these patients, research is aimed at identifying more effective therapies and innovative neurorehabilitative treatments capable of changing the very course of the disease”, he concludes.