NS maintenance workers have been exposed to the carcinogenic chromium-6 for decades. The Dutch Railways took measures far too late, concludes an independent investigation committee led by RIVM on Tuesday morning. NS boss Wouter Koolmees apologizes and says that affected employees can claim financial compensation as of today.

As with Defense and KLM, chromium-6 was used for a long time at NS maintenance and service locations. It concerns the period 1970 and 2020, according to the Independent Chromium-6 NS Committee. The substance was incorporated in, among other things, the paint and primer with which the trains were painted.

For the investigation, the committee spoke with two hundred (former) NS employees, from ordinary employees to managers. They were working at 17 locations.

Painters, painters, welders, fitters, fitters and cleaners at workshops of NS maintenance subsidiary NedTrain were particularly at risk, especially before the turn of the century. However, it is not possible to determine how many employees have suffered health damage. The same applies to the degree of exposure. The concentrations of the toxic substance in the paint were not recorded at the time.

However, it must soon be hundreds of cases. For example, 33 unemployed people from Tilburg previously started a lawsuit because they renovated trains in Tilburg between 2004 and 2010, in a reintegration project of NS and the municipality. A total of 800 unemployed people were involved in the project. The Court of Breda then ruled that NedTrain was liable for the damage. There is also a criminal case against NS and the municipality of Tilburg in this file.

Lack of knowledge

The investigative committee – which also included TNO, the universities of Maastricht and Tilburg, plus a number of independent experts – judges harshly. At NS there was a long-term lack of knowledge about the dangers of chromium-6: among the management and therefore also among the employees. They were insufficiently protected against the dangers and informed about them.

What is Chromium-6? Chromium-6 is a metal that is added to the paint because it prevents rusting. It is also used for chrome plating metal or plastic, in rust inhibitors for metal surfaces, in wood preservatives, and in certain cements. The dust can be released during sanding, so that chromium-6 particles can be inhaled. Long-term exposure can lead to serious health damage, including lung cancer, nasal and sinus cancer, stomach cancer and larynx cancer. In addition, chronic lung diseases such as asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, COPD and nasal mucosal inflammation are possible

When the risks were recognized in the 1980s, chromium-6 disappeared from primers and topcoats. However, the metal could still be found in abundance in old paint layers of trains and could be released during sanding and blasting of equipment.

Only in the course of the 1990s were actual protective measures taken, such as separate work areas for welding, sanding and grinding. From 2010, good ventilation and extraction was also introduced at NS locations. As a result, fewer and fewer employees are at risk.

Archive photo of the NS workshop in Tilburg in which the dangerous chromium 6 was used between 2004 and 2012. © Image Works



Damages

The chance of contact with chromium-6 is currently still not zero. In 30 percent of the aforementioned maintenance functions, contact with chromium-6 cannot be completely ruled out, researchers say. However, the chance is unlikely. In comparison, between 1970 and 1990, exposure was considered likely or possible in half of maintenance workers.

New president-director Wouter Koolmees reacts with shock. “The findings of the Commission of Inquiry do not lie. This is very sad, as NS we have collectively failed. On behalf of the management, I apologize for the suffering and sadness that employees have suffered as a result.”

According to Koolmees, NS is opening a compensation scheme that victims or any surviving relatives can appeal to as of today. This arrangement is comparable to that of the Ministry of Defence. Employees who have been duped can claim immaterial compensation of 5,000 to 40,000 euros, depending on the position, the length of the position and the condition.

They are also entitled to a one-off amount of 3,850 euros. That money is intended for costs incurred that remain for your own account, such as medical expenses that fall under the deductible and/or travel costs. CEO Koolmees does not know how much the NS scheme will cost. “We deliberately set no limits.”

Defense and KLM

NS is already the third company or organization where chromium-6 has led to investigations, apologies and compensation. This has already happened at Defense and KLM. Between 1970 and 2015, maintenance employees of the armed forces were insufficiently protected against the dangers of chromium-6 at all locations. Just like NS boss Koolmees, State Secretary Barbara Visser also went through the dust at the time.

At the airline KLM, a small number of maintenance employees may have inhaled the harmful metal between 1970 and 1991, it became clear this spring. At the end of last month, a compensation scheme was opened for personnel who at the time worked for KLM Engineering & Maintenance, Transavia, Regional Jet Center and its predecessor Martinair.

“KLM considers the safety and health of employees of great importance and deeply regrets that a number of former employees may have an increased risk of health problems due to working with chromium-6,” the airline said at the end of last month.

General compensation scheme chromium-6

In addition to the compensation schemes of NS, Defense and KLM, the government is still working on a general scheme for affected employees who have become ill due to certain harmful substances, including chromium-6.

The intention is that from January 2023, employees can receive a one-off compensation of 21,000 euros in recognition of their illness. This is done in the context of the Compensation Scheme for Substance-related Occupational Diseases. Compensation does not exclude a lawsuit against the (former) employer.

In fact, the scheme should have come into effect on July 1. However, the ICT systems to implement the scheme were not yet ready, Minister Karien van Gennip (SZW) wrote to the House of Representatives at the end of April. The minister expects that 1,500 victims will make use of the scheme next year, which will cost the treasury 31 million euros.

