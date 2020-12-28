Research: The whip does not make a horse run harder, yet it is standard equipment in many horse races

According to the study, the use of a whip does not improve the speed of galloping horses or the safety of races. The equestrian world still wants to stick to the whip in races.

“The whip improves the safety of the races.”

“Raippa encourages the horse to run harder.”

“With the help of a whip, a person can better control the horse and thus prevent dangerous situations.”

Other for example, this is how the equine world justifies the necessity of using a harness in galloping competitions. There are no galloping competitions in Finland, but in the world they are million-dollar betting destinations and important sporting events.

In galloping competitions, the whip is also preferred because it is thought to block accusations of match-fixing. A jockey can use a whip to show that a horse is galloping as fast as it can.

Australian researchers wanted to find out if the claims about the necessity of the whip are true. According to a study published in October this is not the case.

Researchers looked at 126 British galloping competitions. In 67 of them, the rake was included with the competitors, but they were not allowed to use it. In 59 similar competitions, the whip was allowed to be used normally according to the rules.

The researchers looked at how the whip affected horse racing times, accidents and disturbances in races, and reports of competitors.

The end result was that the use of the whip had no statistical relationship to any of the track events. Thus, the whip did not improve the maneuverability of the horses, reduce interference, improve safety, and did not improve the running speed of the horses.

Researchers found that non-flaking did not reduce the quality of the competitions. In addition, the necessity of a sling should not be justified by assumptions but should be based on scientific research.

Several studies have shown in the past, for example, that a leash does not make a tired horse run stronger on the finish line. According to researchers, non-racing competitions would improve the well-being of horses and the social acceptability of races in a situation where corporal punishment of humans and animals is increasingly critical.

The leash is commonly used in both riding and trotting competitions in Finland. Hippos justifies the use of the whip in trotting competitions on partly similar grounds to the galloping competitions examined in the study. In ravines, a whip is called a driving joke.

“The duckling is a signaling device for the horse for the finale. In addition, it may be necessary in dangerous situations where the handler needs to get the horse’s attention, ”says Hippos, Chairman of the Rules Committee. Ismo Kovanen.

The Rules Committee develops the rules of trotting competitions and provides guidelines for their interpretation and penalties.

Ismo Kovanen says that the use of a driving rod in Finnish trotting competitions is based above all on long-term practical experience of its benefits, not so much on scientific evidence.

“Using a driving joke as a signaling tool is a better option for a horse’s well-being and clean driving culture than driving without a driving joke,” says Kovanen.

Enlarge nutritious, only Norway has banned the use of a driving rod in competitions. There, too, the horse can be instructed to finish with instructions.

“It’s uglier to look at and doesn’t look horse-friendly. In addition, when instructed by the reins, pressure can be applied to the horse’s mouth, ”Kovanen points out.

In Finland, non-driving competitions are discussed from time to time, but no ban is in sight. Hippos rather regulates the use of the driving rod more and more precisely. The joke must not be used, for example, to command a horse five times more or as a quick series.

The rider must not hit a horse and must not be used on a tired horse that can no longer tighten harder.

“Next year, blackmail will take effect so that the horse cannot be commanded from both sides, ie with a driving rod on one side and a guide on the other side,” Kovanen adds.

The jury will monitor the use of the driving joke during and after the start of the video recordings. Fines and driving bans are used as penalties.

Hippos follows the international development of trotting competition rules. According to Ismo Kovanen, things are generally in good shape in the Nordic countries. The interpretation of the rules is stricter than in the tropical countries of Central Europe.

“The Nordic riding culture and the interpretation of the rules promote the well-being of horses in horse racing.”

The leash may be used in obstacle and field riding competitions

In riding competitions the whip is allowed on the track in the obstacle and cross-country obstacle course trials of obstacle and field riding competitions. In dressage competitions, whipping is prohibited with a few exceptions.

For example, in training competitions or classes of young horses, a whip may be allowed.

In equestrian competitions, the whip is not thought to improve performance time, although in obstacle and field riding competitions, time decides the victory in addition to the error points. Riders think the whip is a signaling device.

It must not be hit, punished or used more than three times in the same situation.

“The rope allows the rider to target the riding aid at a different point. In some situations, it can help the rider clarify his request to the horse, ”the Sports Director of the Equestrian Association Jutta Koivula responsible.

During the competition, the use of the leash will be supervised by judges, and in stewards and other areas, the welfare of the horses will be supervised by stewards. Penalties for misconduct can be a warning or exclusion from competitions, in serious cases a fine or a ban on competition.

According to Koivula, neither the Equestrian Federation nor the International Equestrian Federation FEI is currently banning the whip in competitions.