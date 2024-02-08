The World Government Summit 2024, “Forum for the Future of Space,” organized by the UAE Space Agency, will be held on February 14, with the participation of an elite group of decision-makers, CEOs of leading industries, and astronauts.

Decision makers, experts, astronauts and CEOs participate in the forum, and it presents various visions about the world of space exploration, the dynamic growth of this sector and the importance of activating governance mechanisms in light of geopolitical transformations, in addition to reviewing the methodology for designing space missions, and the impact resulting from space exploration on future generations.

Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, said: “The importance of space as a vital field for cooperation and innovation emerges in a world characterized by rapid geopolitical changes and increasing global challenges,” stressing that “there is an urgent need today to establish “Foundations for effective international governance that ensure the sustainability and safety of space activities, as space is not just an arena for technological competition, but rather constitutes a platform for international cooperation to support the sustainability of human civilization.”

She added: “The UAE has made great strides in the field of space exploration, by transforming ambitious ideas into successful space projects that support scientific and development goals, and making optimal use of new opportunities to enhance its position as a global center for space innovation and investment in space technology and scientific research.”

In turn, the Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, explained that the Future of Space Forum, which will bring together an elite group of the most prominent minds and experts in the sector, constitutes an important step in our vision to discuss current challenges and shape the future of this vital sector.

Participating in the “Space: From Science Fiction to Reality” session are Atsushi Saeki, Chief Revenue Officer at iSpace in Japan, Karim Michel Sabbagh, Managing Director of Space 42, and CEO of the Technological Innovation Institute, Dr. Ray O. Johnson, and Assistant Dean for Public Policy at the School of Engineering Sciences at University College London in the United Kingdom, Professor Neil Morisetti. During a session entitled: “Designing Space Missions,” the Project Director of the Emirates Asteroid Belt Exploration Mission, Engineer Mohsen Al-Awadhi, highlights the vision and full objectives of the mission and the latest developments and developments. In a session entitled “24 Hours on the International Space Station,” Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata will provide a comprehensive overview of life and work in space. The forum concludes its activities with a session on “Implications of space exploration for the next generation” by former chief scientist at NASA, Dr. James Green.

