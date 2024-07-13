The Community Police Department, in cooperation with the Anti-Narcotics Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, organized two awareness councils entitled “My Family… My Greatest Wealth” at the Command Building. During the councils, the role of the family as a protective shield to protect children from drug abuse or addiction was discussed, as well as the continuous efforts of fathers and mothers to strengthen family ties to raise an aware generation connected to authentic social values ​​and customs that enhance their role in society and protect them from accompanying bad friends.

The Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, Brigadier Taher Ghareeb Al Dhaheri, stressed the importance of the family’s role in protecting generations from the dangers of drugs, pointing out the need to ensure that a language of dialogue is created between parents and family members, because the factor of fear and intimidation is not useful in treating this scourge.

He explained that the widespread misconceptions about drugs are one of the main reasons contributing to the spread of this scourge, pointing out that drug dealers spread many rumours about incorrect misconceptions about drugs, that they cause happiness, vitality and activity, and their goal is to obtain new users who fall into the clutches of this scourge.

He pointed out that some types of drugs cause the user to feel hallucinated and relaxed, but they are very dangerous, especially if the user drives a vehicle while hallucinating, unbalanced and affected by the mind, and thus accidents occur. Also, some types of drugs make the user very violent, and lead to changes in his behavior, and confuse his mind, so he does unexpected things.

He warned of the negative repercussions of family disintegration or hidden disintegration between spouses, as it leads to a lack of supervision over children, which exposes them to the deceit and trickery of drug dealers.

He pointed out that the Forsa Amal service website was visited by more than 78 thousand people in one month, with the aim of learning about the service and the mechanism for submitting applications, which confirms the keenness and interest of community members in protecting and protecting children from the dangerous consequences of drug abuse and addiction.

Colonel Mohammed Awad Al Shamsi, Director of the Follow-up and Periodic Inspection Department at Abu Dhabi Police, called on families to enhance their role in monitoring and caring for recovering patients, especially after their treatment and recovery, and to provide them with care and dialogue based on trust and understanding, and to provide support through participation in purposeful sports and community activities, and to urge them to read and learn and adopt positive and good habits that enable them to think seriously about rebuilding themselves amidst the attention of family and relatives.

The Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department in Al Ain, Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Salem Obaid Al Ameri, addressed several topics regarding the concept of drugs, their harms, their divisions and types, the various reasons for drug abuse, the behaviors of drug users, the methods of drug dealers in various social media, prevention and awareness. During the two councils, the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Police in combating drugs and their harms were highlighted.