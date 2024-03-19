Research | The researcher presented Finns with a bunch of woke claims – One group stood out from the rest

Three out of five women answered the survey's statements with “woke”, but the corresponding figure for men was only one out of seven. The more the respondent was to the left, the more “woke” he was.

Ladies are significantly more aware of woke issues than men, says a specialist researcher at the University of Turku Oskari Lahtinen recent research.

Woke means being awake or being aware in Finnish. In his research, Lahtinen calls woke attitudes critical social justice attitudes.

HS reports on Lahtinen's wake study for the first time in October 2022, when the results of the first survey were completed. At that time, it was found that among university students, women clearly collected more so-called woke points than men.

850 students and staff representatives, mainly from the University of Turku, participated in the study. The highest woke scores were obtained by psychology and social sciences students and humanities staff. On the other hand, students of natural sciences and staff of business sciences got lower scores.

In connection with the story, HS readers were asked to participate in another woke study. There were more than 5,000 responses to the survey and it confirmed the same thing that had already been found in the university's study: based on Lahtinen's wake meter, women have stronger woke attitudes than men.

You can read Lahti's peer-reviewed study in its entirety In Scandinavian Journal of Psychology.

About HS in the linked survey, current statements of woke attitudes were answered on a five-point scale from completely disagree to completely agree. Seven statements were selected for the final measure:

Three out of five women reacted to the claims “woke”, but the corresponding figure for men was only one in seven.

“The repulsive response behavior of men is very clear. Based on the meter, the men are not 'woke'”, describes Lahtinen.

For women, the dispersion between the answer options was greater.

Research according to, for example, educational background did not have the same effect on attitude towards woke attitudes as gender.

In the latter survey of the general public, the party background of the respondent was also investigated. Voters of the Left Alliance collected the most woke points, voters of Basic Finns the least. The more the respondent was to the left, the more “woke” he was.

“The results were as you would expect them to be on the left-right axis,” says Lahtinen.

The value gap between men and women has also been found in other studies. British newspaper The Financial Times reported in February that young women are increasingly liberal in their values ​​and young men are at the same time increasingly conservative. Differences in values ​​have been described as dividing generation z, born between 1997 and 2012, into two.

Oskari Lahtinen does not believe that the woke culture will become the same controversial topic in Finnish universities as in the United States.

I'm in Lahti according to, a similar wake study has not been done before. Lahtinen's recent research has spread quickly, especially in the social media channels of US users.

In connection with the study, it was also found that those with high woke scores had more anxiety and depression. They were also less happy. American tabloid magazine New York Post seized on this observation and published a news story about Lahtinen's research under the title “Woke people are less happy, more anxious and depressed than others”.

However, according to Lahtinen, such a direct conclusion cannot be made.

“The research showed that left-wing opinions are connected to depression and anxiety just as much as woke opinions. Woke alone does not cause, for example, mental health problems or is explained by them, but mental health problems are more related to the connection with leftism that was established earlier.”

Lahtinen has not given an interview to the New York Post, but the publication has used his comments in other contexts.

Psychology Dr. Lahtinen is particularly interested in the woke phenomena of the university world.

HS reports in October 2022 about how some at the University of Helsinki feel that because of “woke activism” it is even more difficult to talk about controversial topics.

In the United States, woke culture has divided universities in two. Lahtinen believes that the phenomenon has already reached its peak in the United States and that criticism of woke is growing.

Even though the phenomena will be carried over to Finland with a delay, Lahtinen does not believe that the phenomenon will emerge as widely in Finnish universities.

“In Finland, the phenomenon is much smaller. In America, woke has politicized universities, but here it hasn't happened.”

Although woke arouses emotions in the world, Lahtinen says that he has been able to research the topic in peace and has not been the target of a robbery.

Correction 19.3. 12:57 p.m.: Lahtinen corrected what he said after the story was published. Left-wing opinions do not predict depression, but are related to it.