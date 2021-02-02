Research The research team wants to get a price tag for biodiversity – it says nature is an asset that has so far been poorly managed

Economist Partha Dasgupta is trying to do the same for the biodiversity debate as Nicholas Stern did for the climate debate. The report of the research team will be published today at 4 p.m.

Natural diversity is declining at an alarming rate. Scientists estimate that the world’s populations of mammalian, frog, bird, fish and lizard species have shrunk by an average of nearly 70 percent since 1970. Up to a quarter of the world’s animal and plant species are in danger of extinction. Let’s talk about the sixth wave of extinction.

Diversity is primarily threatened by human activity.

To the chagrin of researchers and activists, however, the warnings have not led to policy action, a change in consumption patterns or investment decisions by companies.

Today a new report to be published seeks to change this and translate the biodiversity debate into a language that politicians, businesses and citizens understand: the euro and the dollar.

Behind an independent study commissioned by the British government is a wide range of experts led by an emeritus professor at the University of Cambridge. Partha Dasgupta. He is a distinguished and award-winning economist who has researched environmental and resource issues, among other things.

Dasgupta presented his method already in the spring in the interim report.

The report looks at nature in economic terms: Nature is defined as an asset that has so far been poorly managed. The resources provided by nature have been over-consumed, jeopardizing the production of services and goods and thus economic growth in the long run.

Biodiversity is examined from the perspective of risk management. Maintaining biodiversity acts like risk diversification or insurance: if species extinction continues, it increases the risks of irreversible changes in ecosystems, and changes can also have economic consequences.

As an example, Dasgupta cites the Amazon rainforest. Its southern parts have been dumped over such a large area that it has already reduced rainfall in the area. The danger is that the humidity in the area will drop so much that the rainforest will start to turn into a savannah. This would have effects on the water cycle and climate of the entire planet.

“The report argues that we need to manage our assets better from two perspectives. First, we should manage all assets more efficiently by reversing recent, capital-intensive developments. Secondly, we need to maintain biodiversity in the natural capital portfolio, ”the interim report states.

The report has the same goal as the one published in 2006 Nicholas Sternin with a report that set a price tag for the effects of climate change and launched a lively climate debate.

Today In a report publishing Finnish time at 4 pm, Dasgupta promises to offer his own proposal on what should be done about the loss of biodiversity.

It seeks to find solutions on how the consumption requirements of a growing population can be reconciled with nature’s limited carrying capacity. It also considers, for example, the role of technology, prevention and institutions in the problem.