Research | The reputation of the Olympic Committee is already so bad that even a big crisis will not weaken it

Spring In the end, the harassment scandal had surprisingly little effect on the reputation of the Finnish Olympic Committee, which was already bad.

Among the sports federations that receive large state aid, the most reputable is the Finnish Floorball Federation.

The prevailing perceptions of the Olympic Committee and the Floorball Federation are revealed in T-Media’s recent trust and reputation survey, which investigated Finns’ perceptions and views of key sports organizations.

The reputation of the investigated sports organizations varied between good and poor reputation.

The survey was conducted in the first three weeks of September as an electronic survey, in which 3,496 Finns participated. Analyzes of sports organizations are based on more than 1,600 organization evaluations among citizens.

Three organizations covering all of Finnish sports were selected for the study: the Finnish Olympic Committee, the Finnish Paralympic Committee and the Finnish Sports Ethics Center (Suek).

“ “The reputation crisis of the spring was huge, but it affected surprisingly little.”

From the sports federations, the five sports federations that received the most state aid in 2022 were selected for the research round: the Finnish Ball Federation, the Finnish Gymnastics Federation, the Finnish Hockey Federation, the Finnish Floorball Federation and the Finnish Sports Federation (SUL).

Reputation was evaluated using eight components: administration, economy, management, innovativeness, interaction, products and services, workplace and responsibility.

At the Olympic Committee almost all factors were in the red, i.e. received a low grade. Only the economy was in yellow, i.e. moderate (3.45).

On a scale of 1–5, the Olympic Committee’s overall rating was 2.90. The worst estimate came from the administration, 2.70. A year ago, the Olympic Committee’s overall reputation rating was 2.99.

“When the reputation is already weak, it will no longer go into a deep decline. The reputation crisis of the spring was huge, but it had surprisingly little effect,” says T-media’s senior advisor Nina Laakso.

“Even though the reputation of the Olympic Committee remained at a weak level in the study, it can already be seen that the new managing director, who changed in the summer, has taken action and created a clearly more active and socially influential image with a different management style.”

“Responsibility and leadership have a significant impact on the behavior of the general public towards sports organizations,” says Nina Laakso, T-media’s senior advisor.

A year ago, a similar study investigated only the reputation of the Olympic Committee. Now the research was extended to the Paralympic Committee, Suek and the five big sports federations.

The purpose is to continue the research every year in order to provide a basis for comparison and help organizations and associations to develop their activities.

“Management affects all activities and the kind of image it creates of the organization from the citizens’ point of view. The reputation survey is also new for the unions. It is a tool for management, even strategic level management. Communicating and telling about the activity improves the image,” says Laakso.

“ “There is money in Finland, but there is limited support for sports. The company does not want to be involved in a reputational crisis.”

Sue too the overall reputation rating in the survey is a moderate 3.26. It only gets a good rating for being responsible.

“That comes a lot from the name of the Finnish Sports Ethics Center. From the open answers, it can be seen that almost half felt that Suek would improve its reputation by opening up more information about its operations, increasing more open communication and implementing more transparent and active interaction,” says Laakso.

He compares Suek’s silence about his own activities to the protection police (Supo), whose line in communication has changed. Supo talks quite openly about what he does.

“People trust when they know what the organization does. It is difficult to achieve that without a strategic change in communication towards people. On this basis, a more open discussion could take place about Suek’s basic operations.”

In the activities of the Paralympic Committee, sport can be considered to have a strong value base, which is reflected in the image of responsible activities. The Paralympic Committee’s reputation rating among the general public was the best, 3.65.

Wilma Murto celebrated the pole vault European championship in August in Munich.

About sports associations reputation ratings were good for Floorball Association (3.59) and Balloliito (3.54). They were moderate in the Ice Hockey Association (3.44), the Gymnastics Association (3.40) and the Finnish Sports Association (3.24).

The reputation assessment of the Finnish Sports Confederation is confusing. The Finns did great in Munich in August at the European Athletics Championships. Otherwise, one would think that athletics has a good reputation and is on the rise.

Laakso says he noticed the same thing. He explains it with the somewhat misleading name of the Finnish Sports Association.

“People don’t recognize that SUL is an athletics association, but they usually think of it as an association that promotes sports. The species name does not appear. I dare to say that it affected SUL’s reputation and lowered its rating.”

As one as the conclusion of the study, Laakso emphasizes that sports organizations and sports federations should invest in reputation and management.

“They also have an impact on acquiring sponsors. Building a reputation is a multifaceted phenomenon. There is money in Finland, but there is limited support for sports. The company does not want to be involved in a reputational crisis,” says Laakso.

According to Laakso, the activities of sports organizations can be well compared to, for example, actors in the state administration, which are also subject to public funding.

“Through that, they have a very high ethical and moral standard towards management and their responsibly implemented activities. Citizens require more transparency and better leadership in the activities of Finnish sports organizations.”