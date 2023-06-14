In 2023, 57 percent of the Dutch will still have confidence in the majority of the news and 65 percent will have confidence in the news that they mainly read themselves. According to the annual Digital News Report (DNR), the Netherlands is therefore one of the leaders of 46 countries surveyed when it comes to trust in the news. The figures were published on Wednesday.

Only in Finland, Kenya and Portugal is trust in the media somewhat higher, according to the DNR, which is conducted by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism. For the Dutch results, we collaborate with media watchdog Commissariaat voor de Media (CvdM), which speaks of a special edition ‘because we are taking stock for the first time after the corona pandemic’.

Trust in journalism has fallen in many countries. In the Netherlands, that confidence is reasonably stable and even slightly higher than last year. In addition, the share in the Netherlands that is concerned about online disinformation is relatively low at 40 percent. They asked to what extent people are concerned about what is real and what is fake on the internet. The most doubted were messages about corona, climate change and the war in Ukraine.





The survey also asked about confidence in specific news media, which appears to be ‘unabatedly high’. NOS, RTL Nieuws, de Volkskrant, NRC, Trouw, FD, AD, NU.nl, BNR and SBS Hart van Nederland will receive an average of seven or higher from their users in 2023. De Telegraaf scores a 6.8. The slight decrease that was also seen here in 2022 will be rectified in 2023.

Less and less interest in news

However, the research shows that the trend is continuing that fewer and fewer people are interested in news. In 2023, more than half of the Dutch will still be extremely or very interested in news, but this is less than was the case, especially before the corona pandemic.

As in previous years, television loses slightly more as the most important news medium. "As the main source of news, social media are especially popular among the younger generation," said the CvdM. The position of print as a news medium is once again weakening. Compared to 2022, print as the main source of news will drop from 10 to 8 percent.





