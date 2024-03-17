Research | The Internet has not eaten away all the ability to concentrate – in certain tasks our attentiveness is even sharper

Of people the ability to concentrate has not completely collapsed, although there are complaints about it in the age of the internet and digital devices. According to a new study, concentration and attentiveness in certain types of tasks have improved over the past 30 years.

Progress can be seen in attention tests between 1990 and 2021. New research processed test results from more than 30 countries.

The results have improved in adults, but remained unchanged in children.

of Vienna of the university's assistant professor of psychology by Jakob Pietschnig according to it is not surprising that adults' performance in tasks has improved over the decades.

“We're better than we were 30 years ago because we're so much more involved with things like this. If you do a quick task on a computer, you probably do it faster and more accurately compared to how you would have performed a few decades ago,” says Pietschnig.

“ The research does not tell us how we manage to concentrate on reading a book.

Research looked at the so-called d2 tests, which measure, among other things, attention maintenance and orientation. In a short time, the person making the test has to cross out the letter d marked in a certain way from a string of letters.

The digital environment trains people for tasks like this.

“This explains why children's results have not improved. They haven't had time in their lives to get as much exercise as adults.”

Healed attentiveness still does not necessarily help to concentrate on, for example, reading.

Pietschnig emphasizes that he and his colleagues studied short-term attention span in a situation where there are no smartphones or other stimuli competing for our attention. It took 10–15 minutes to complete the tasks.

Thus, according to him, the research does not tell us how we manage to devote ourselves to reading a book, nor how well we perform tasks that require concentration in everyday life when there are distracting factors around us.

Researchers according to attention, it is the same Flynn effect that has been observed in intelligence. The results of people's intelligence tests improved in various countries for a long time in the 20th century by about three points per decade.

The phenomenon is named after a New Zealand intelligence researcher About James Flynn.

In recent years, many studies have discovered the reverse Flynn phenomenon. Intelligence test results have weakened in many countries, including the Nordic countries.

How attentiveness at least to a certain extent is still improving, although intelligence otherwise seems to be deteriorating?

According to Pietschnig, both the improvement and the deterioration of the results of intelligence tests are related to the increasing specialization of skills.

“Individuals become better at special skills because school and working life teach them much more than a hundred years ago.”

This specialization is reflected in intelligence tests. Specialization at the beginning can improve the test results and later weaken it.

Pietschnig compares the phenomenon to the situation of a ten-player. If a decathlete practices high jump a lot, his overall result may improve initially. In the end, too much focus on the high jump starts to eat up the skills of other sports and the overall result suffers.

Attention short-duration tasks is one of those skills that people have been getting more and more practice in. So it goes even better.