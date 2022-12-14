Research | The Foreign Policy Institute establishes a center to study China and the global order

The new center studies China’s growing international role and its effects on the global order.

Foreign Policy Institute (UPI) will launch a new research center focusing on global order and China at the beginning of 2023.

The Foreign Policy Institute says in a press release that the new Center on Global Orders and China (CORD) examines China’s strengthened position in the world from the perspectives of international relations and political economy.

The research center is headed by a research professor Mikael Mattlin. The center’s team includes a leading researcher Bart Gaenssenior researcher Elina Sinkkonensenior researcher Jyrki Kallioand expert Anu Ruokamo.

“The center conducts high-level research on China’s growing international role and its effects on the global order in different policy areas, such as global economic management and global security. The center also studies the internal drivers of China’s foreign policy,” the Foreign Policy Institute’s press release states.

“The information produced by the center is essential for political decision-making and is based on critical academic research,” the release describes.

New initially, there will be no additional funding for the research center, but its operation will run on UPI’s existing resources, says research professor Mikael Mattlin.

However, the research center is supposed to apply for funding.

According to Mattlin, applying for funding is one of the reasons why the new research center is set up.

According to him, the purpose is to bring together the in-house resources at the Foreign Policy Institute, thereby obtaining a “critical mass” for future funding applications.

The Foreign Policy Institute is a research institute under the parliament. It produces information about international relations and EU affairs.