The confidence that the Dutch have in the medicines they use has increased slightly in recent years, according to a survey, research institute Nivel and the Medicines Evaluation Board (MEB). On average, the Dutch rate their confidence in their medicines at 8.2.

In 2018, when the previous survey was done, this was still an average of 7.9. People’s trust in vaccines was measured for the first time this year. The Dutch give corona vaccines a 6.8. Vaccines in general get a 7.8. Earlier this week, the European Commission reported that EU citizens’ confidence in vaccines is declining and that the Netherlands is one of the countries where confidence has fallen the most. According to a spokeswoman for the MEB, these figures are difficult to compare with those from the MEB’s research, partly because the participants were questioned in a different way.

Side effects are most often mentioned as a factor that negatively influences confidence in (corona) vaccines. However, a quarter of the respondents indicate that side effects do not play a role in determining confidence in vaccines. More than a quarter of the people say that the speed with which the corona vaccines were developed and the communication about the vaccinations by the government, among other things, also had a negative impact on confidence. See also emptiness

People have greater confidence in medicines if the effectiveness is good, but previous experience with the medicine and the information provided about it by a doctor or pharmacist also has an influence, according to the study. People also have more confidence in the information leaflet of a medicine than in 2018. Information in the information leaflet is trusted more quickly than information on social media.

Commissioned by the MEB, Nivel conducted the study among approximately 1,000 consumers and patients. According to MEB chairman Ton de Boer, the report shows that confidence in medicines and vaccines in the Netherlands is high. Confidence in medication is important, the MEB believes, because it ensures that people use their medication correctly. De Boer does state that it is important to continue to provide good information about medicines. For example, the information in some leaflets can be clearer. The MEB is working on this, it says, among other things by drawing up information about vaccines in understandable language. See also Russian attack | Ukraine has forced Russia to change its plans, but a big turn in the war is unlikely - This is how the half-year-long fighting continues





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.