Research The caterer’s assistant was a “well-known great robber” – Everyone can now take part in a major national historical study

Are you interested in Finnish history?

Would you like to be involved in a big national history study?

If you answer yes, then the researchers work at the National Archives longing for your help.

It’s about perennial Finns in Russia 1917–1964 research project to investigate the fates of tens of thousands of Finns In Soviet Russia and the Soviet Union.

Historians hired for the project have launched a new kind of online massaging in Finland, in which volunteers are asked to help transfer an identity card created a hundred years ago to an electronic database.

Without crowding, it would take a very long time to create a database.

The researchers have access to the identity card of the Consulate General of Finland in St. Petersburg, which is part of the archives of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and contains information on Finns evacuated from Soviet Russia.

It is desired to make the handwritten data a database, because then the data will be easier to process in further research.

“The card is related to the post-peace situation in Tartu, when Finland established a consular office in St. Petersburg. The Finns who remained in Russia from there were allowed to apply for evacuation back to Finland, ”says the designer Ilkka Jokipii.

“It focuses 90% on 1921, although the evacuation office continued to operate after that.”

In the project the international Zooniverse application is used. It is a kind of citizen science-making portal through which more than a million volunteers around the world participate in the pooling of different disciplines.

It is known that similar Zooniverse grouping has not been tried in Finland before. If all goes well, then researchers plan to use it to work on other archival entities as well.

The intention is to promote participation in the genus to genealogists, among others, but anyone can participate.

Jokipii, who is responsible for developing the research database for the Finns in Russia project, says that he himself has participated in the registration of the Dachau prison camp card in Zooniverse.

“When the material is so awful in this project, it occurred to me that it might be worth trying it here. That’s where it started. ”

In practice participating in the work the volunteer receives through the network on the screen of his machine from the original scanned personal data cards, which contain handwritten basic information about the Finns who requested evacuation. You will be asked to write this information on the adjacent form as instructed.

Each personal data form is stored by two independent people. This is to ensure the accuracy of the information.

Also, the Data Recorder cannot select the form to be saved, but the program will draw it randomly.

In addition to personal data, people wishing to evacuate have been recorded, among other things, whether they participated in the “1918 uprising”, whether they were employed by Soviet Russia, and whether they were members of the Communist Party.

“It’s very variable how much people said. It may be that they wanted not to tell if anything has been done in the service of the Soviet Union, ”says Jokipii.

“There are also people there who have been ordinary workers in St. Petersburg and have done nothing strange in the Civil War or in the service of Soviet Russia.”

Nikolain Kleen (in the form of Klae) form. Klee was the director of Kymi’s St. Petersburg office. According to the form, after the revolution he had to work in Soviet Russia as a library assistant and wanted to return to the Kymi factory in Kuusankoski.­

St. Petersburg The Consulate General’s file contains information on a total of about 7,000 people, but there are just over 6,000 personal information forms online.

Some children’s cards and cards made after 1921 have been removed from the card index. The law does not allow the disclosure of personal information that is less than one hundred years old.

According to Jokipii, the card file includes a large number of Finns from St. Petersburg who lived in Russia before the revolution, but also a significant number of red refugees who fled Finland after the Civil War.

“Red refugees are not always found out. It has been possible to beautify the matter a bit when filling in the form, but many people mention it directly. ”

Nikolai Kleen’s wife Alma Klee (a relative of Pihl) announced that she was the CEO’s wife. In reality, he was a highly respected designer working for the jeweler shop Fabergé.­

Kortiston assessing the accuracy of the data is then the hard core of the work of professional researchers.

The easiest cases were investigated by the Finnish authorities already in St. Petersburg.

The file contains, for example, an identity form for one Pekka from Holopainen, who, according to his information, was “an assistant to a caterer on the Kivennava front in the Terijoki company during the Civil War”.

However, Holopainen did not succeed in misleading the Finnish authorities, as it had been written on the other page of the identity form that Holopainen was “known from the time of the uprising as a big robber when he served as the catering manager of the Terijoki Red Guard”.

Get ready the electronic database can later be compared to, for example, civil war data, Jokipii says.

“For example, if there are people who are considered missing, then they can be found in this material. And this will form the basis of the Finns in Russia database, which will be published later in the project. ”

The material to be stored now creates basic material in electronic form about the Finns of St. Petersburg before the revolution. It can then be used for other historical research.

What could be the next material to be grouped?

“I can not say. We have different material, ”Jokipii reflects.

There is material available that is so new that it will first be necessary to clarify data protection issues. One possibility is that participants would have to register.

“We have, for example, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ jumping files, ie those who left for the Soviet Union in the 1930s. That is one possibility, but it must first consider data protection issues, ”says Jokipii.

“We are very happy to let people do things.”

After the Civil War, many Finnish red refugees moved to Russia. The picture is from 1927.­