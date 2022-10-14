The 11th edition of the Gilead Italia Calls, which awards 63 winners, including researchers and patient associations, with a total of over 1 million euros, is developed around the theme of redefining the boundaries of the possible. Cristina Le Grazie, Medical Director of Gilead Sciences Italia, and two representatives of the winners present the immense potential that research can have thanks to innovation and inclusion.
