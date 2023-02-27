Tesla customers are very brand loyal, it turns out.

Choosing a new car can cause diabolical dilemmas, but for some people it is very easy. They just always buy cars of the same brand. A real Mercedes-man is not going to wonder if the 5 Series maybe it’s better, just buy a new one E class.

Mercedes has had a long time to build an image, but it is much more difficult for a new brand to gain loyal customers. Still seems Tesla good at this. In a new survey of brand loyalty, Tesla scores the best of all car brands.

It is an American study, so it does not directly say anything about European Tesla buyers. Nevertheless, it is special that Tesla is number one, because it came in the same survey Ford Winner nine years in a row. There are many Americans who invariably buy an F-150.

The research was conducted by S&P Global Mobility. They took a closer look at 11.7 million new cars sold in the US in 2022. In doing so, they looked at whether people bought a car of the same brand as their previous (or different) car.

What turned out? So Tesla customers were the most brand loyal. Brand loyalty was no less than 67.2%. With that they managed to knock Ford off the throne after 9 years. Actually, this is not very surprising, because we already knew that Tesla drivers are very happy with their car.

What also stood out was Mercedes. They were the best at getting existing customers into an EV. This brings us back to the beginning of this article: a Mercedes man also simply buys a Mercedes if it is fully electric.

