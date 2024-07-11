Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich, Sandra Sporer

In a drug test, researchers identified a cause of hair loss. This knowledge could help develop effective treatments.

Manchester – Hair loss: Around 85 percent of middle-aged men and almost half of 70-year-old women suffer from it. And there are only a few effective treatment options. When your hair slowly but inevitably thins, it is of course anything but pleasant. Not least for this reason, there are numerous Preparations that promise reliefHowever, its effectiveness is often questionable. However, researchers have now identified a cause of hair loss that could help to find an effective treatment.

Researchers identify a cause of hair loss: the trigger is a stress reaction

A team of researchers from the University of Manchester has investigated the stress response in human hair follicles. The study, which was originally set up to test a drug that would promote the growth of hair follicles in the human scalp, led to interesting results. “Decoding the human scalp could provide new insights into the control of hair growth and offer new approaches to treating hair loss disorders,” the study says. study.

The so-called integrated stress response (ISR) is the mechanism that is thought to negatively affect hair growth. Stress-like conditions disrupt the normal activity of cells, which impairs hair cell growth. In many people, this is a normal reaction of the hair follicles as they age, leading to increased hair loss. However, a particularly strong ISR reaction not only slows down hair cell growth, but also leads to cell death. Hair loss is also a common side effect of chemotherapy.

“It’s remarkable how consistent the reaction is” – research team plans further tests

The discoveries of the research team from Manchester could pave the way for new treatment options. Although it has not yet been determined whether a cure is possible, weakening the stress response could at least reduce hair loss.

The researchers are optimistic about future drugs. “When we look at hair follicles under the microscope, it is remarkable how consistent the reaction is in hair follicles from different people,” explained one of the researchers. Based on the positive results, the team plans to test some drugs and study how they affect the stress response. However, it is expected that hereditary hair loss cannot be prevented. (rd/sp)