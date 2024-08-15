Home World

Julia Hanigk

An international research team has identified eleven new marine species. Some of the discoveries are threatened by deep-sea mining.

Frankfurt – A group of 25 international scientists, including a German researcher, has announced the identification of eleven new marine species. The newly discovered species were presented in the scientific paper “Ocean Species Discoveries”. They come from different regions of the oceans and were discovered at depths between five and 7081 meters, according to the Senckenberg Society for Natural Research.

Eleven newly identified deep-sea species – some of which live in threatened areas

Some of these newly identified species inhabit endangered areas. Four of the described species are threatened by deep-sea mining, which underlines the importance of their current discovery and naming. Dr. Torben Riehl, co-leader of the Senckenberg Ocean Species Alliance (SOSA) at the Senckenberg Research Institute, emphasizes: “Marine animals are dying out before we can discover and name them. Invertebrates are disproportionately affected by this.” He adds: “20 to 40 years can pass between the discovery of a new species and its description.” In June, researchers also discovered a new animal species in the Atlantic.

Pink sea cucumber, wrinkled limpet and small crustacean found

One of the newly identified species is a pink sea cucumber, which has the Latin name “Psychropotes buglossa” and is native to the depths of the Atlantic Ocean. Although it was first described in 1886, it was grouped together with eleven other species under the name “Psychropotes longicauda” in 1975. However, recent DNA analyses have shown that the strikingly colored sea cucumber is actually a separate species. Some even risk their lives to harvest sea cucumbers from the sea floor.

The pink sea cucumber “Psychropotes buglossa” lives in the deep sea. Special deep-sea robots are needed to bring it to land. © Amanda Serpell-Stevens, Tammy Horton, and Julia Sigwart, License: CC-BY 4.0

Another newly discovered species is a small, wrinkled limpet that lives in hydrothermal vents in the deep sea, where temperatures can reach up to 400 degrees Celsius. Its Latin name is “Lepetodrilus marianae”.

In addition, a small crustacean was newly described that was previously only known from the mysterious holes it leaves in the sea floor. After careful observation, the animal was discovered and given the name “Cunicolomaera grata”, which means “favorite cave” to emphasize its penchant for digging.

For a long time, people have been wondering who leaves these mysterious holes in the sea floor. Now it is clear that it is the crustacean “Cuniculomaera grata”. © Anne Helene S. Tandberg and Anna M. Jażdżewska, License: CC-BY 4.0

Project on species protection: species description takes too long – a race against time

The publication “Ocean Species Discoveries” will now be published regularly. Its aim is to significantly accelerate the process of describing and naming new species, which often takes decades and is dictated by the requirements of the scientific journals, and thus contribute to the protection status of the organisms.

Dr. Riehl explains the approach: “Various marine invertebrates are summarized in a ‘mega-publication’.” Prof. Dr. Julia Sigwart, co-director of SOSA, underlines the importance: “The survival of these invertebrates depends on whether we manage to discover and name them in time.” She adds: “This is the only way we can record their endangered status on the IUCN Red List in order to influence political decisions.”

The animals of the sea are threatened by the global Climate changepollution, plastic waste and overfishing. “Most of the estimated two million marine species are still unknown to us, but they too are falling victim to the loss of biodiversity,” says Torben Riehl from the Senckenberg Research Institute and Natural History Museum in Frankfurt. He sums up: “In short: marine animals are dying out before we can discover and name them.” Invertebrates are particularly affected. At the beginning of the year, researchers also found 100 new species in the deep sea. (jh/AFP)