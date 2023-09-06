Home page World

Bjarne Kommnick

A stem cell-derived human embryo model at a developmental stage equivalent to that of a 14-day embryo. © Weizmann Institute of Science

Researchers have succeeded in growing a human-like organism without human cells. It also released pregnancy hormones.

Frankfurt – A research team from the Weizmann Institute for Science has succeeded in growing an organism that would correspond to a human embryo at the age of 14 days. With the help of stem cells, the researchers have succeeded in creating the human-like organism without a uterus, egg cells or sperm, like the institute in a press release had explained. It also released pregnancy hormones.

Research team grows embryo outside of uterus for two weeks

The scientific team led by Jacob Hanna managed to grow the embryo model outside of a uterus for two weeks on cultured stem cells in the laboratory. The organism would have all the characteristics common to a human embryonic stage in the same period. These include the placenta, yolk sac, chorionic sac, and other external tissues. Only recently have researchers succeeded in creating synthetic embryos.

Experiments from previous studies could therefore not have been regarded as human embryos, since precisely these properties have not yet been proven. In particular, these would not have contained several types of cells essential to the development of the embryo, such as those that make up the placenta and chorionic sac. In addition, they lacked the structural organization characteristic of the embryo and did not display a dynamic ability to progress to the next developmental stage.

‘Unprecedented Opportunity’: Artificially created embryo offers a glimpse of early human life

Based on the results, the researchers could offer an “unprecedented opportunity to shed new light on the mysterious beginnings of the embryo,” according to the press release. Because so far little is known about this stage, since it is difficult to investigate for both technical and ethical reasons.

However, this period is of crucial importance. Because in this phase, the clump of cells that implanted itself in the uterus on the seventh day of its existence would, within three to four weeks, become a well-structured embryo that already contains all the organs of the body.

Researcher sees ‘ethical and accessible possibility’ in artificial embryo model

Scientist Jacob Hanna explains: “The drama happens in the first month, the remaining eight months of pregnancy are mainly growth months,” says the study’s author. “But this first month is still largely a black box. Our stem cell-derived human embryo model offers an ethical and accessible way to look into that drawer.” Accordingly, it closely mimics the development of a real human embryo, particularly the emergence of its extremely delicate architecture.

Researchers use method to restore cells to their original state

The researchers obtained the biological material for this from adult skin cells, among other things, which have been converted into stem cells. The team also relied on descendants of human stem cell lines that had been cultivated in the laboratory for years. Twins were born last year whose genetic material had been frozen for more than 30 years. With a recently developed method, it is possible to reprogram stem cells and turn the clock back on them, i.e. to an even earlier state – the so-called naive state.

Science team puts human cells in a naïve state – and allows embryo to develop

In this state, cells are capable of developing into any type of cell. In a human embryo, this would correspond to day 7 of its development. The team has been researching the first steps of this method since 2013 and has continued to improve it over the years.

Once the cells are in the naïve state, the embryos organize themselves: “An embryo is by definition self-directed; We don’t have to tell it what to do – we just have to unleash its internally coded potential.” “It is crucial to mix in the right types of cells at the outset, which can only be obtained from naïve stem cells that are not subject to developmental constraints. As soon as you do that, the embryo-like model itself says, ‘Go!’”

Jacob Hanna, Professor of Molecular Genetics, works on embryo samples in his laboratory at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot. © Ilia Yefimovich / dpa

Cultivated embryo without sperm and egg cells opens up new avenues of research

The study has already produced a result that would open up a new direction for research into early pregnancy failure. “Our full embryo models will help researchers answer the most fundamental questions about what determines its proper growth.” Pregnancy hormones were also produced in the experiments.

It could help uncover the causes of many birth defects and types of infertility. It could also lead to new technologies for engineering transplant tissue and organs. And it could offer a way to circumvent experiments that cannot be performed on living embryos — for example, determining the effects of drugs or other substances on fetal development.