Nearly half of secondary school teachers witnessed anti-Semitic incidents in the classroom in the past year. This is evident from a report by the Panteia research agency, which carried out research into this on behalf of the Anne Frank House. Most of the time, it’s name-calling and untargeted insults, 42 percent of high school teachers say.

Similar research was also carried out ten years ago. In 2013, 35 percent of teachers experienced one or more manifestations of Jew-hatred in class. “Anti-Semitism is, just like in society, a persistent problem in the classroom,” the Foundation notes.

Football is the most common context in which students insult Jews as a group. More than a third of all teachers mentioned this connection in the survey. Football-related anti-Semitism has existed for decades and has its origins in rivalries between fan bases of different football clubs.

Anti-Semitic remarks also arise as a result of the Middle East conflict, the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. This is also a well-known and recurring phenomenon. One third of teachers report insults against Jews in this context. Trivializing or denying the Holocaust is also common (14 percent).



The results of the study show that countering anti-Semitism in secondary education is still very much needed General Director Ronald Leopold of the Anne Frank House

Especially pre-vocational students

The incidents occur at all levels of education, but especially at pre-vocational secondary education. The majority of the perpetrators are Western and male. At the same time, given the education population, there is a relative over-representation of students with a Dutch-Moroccan background. Especially when it comes to Middle East-related anti-Semitism. This share has increased compared to the 2013 study,” the researchers said.

“The results of the study show that combating anti-Semitism in secondary education remains urgently needed,” said general director Ronald Leopold of the Anne Frank House. “In doing so, successful approaches must be continued and expanded, such as education about the Holocaust and education about prejudices that underlie anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination.”