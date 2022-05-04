“It takes a few seconds for a bomb to destroy homes, lives, cities. While it takes years to build a research, a drug, a cure. In this moment in which we are all witnessing destruction and war, knowing that there are centers like Nemo, where every day the operators wake up and work hard to build good on every human being, with every human being, slowly and patiently, it is comforting. Every day becomes fundamental to ensure a dignified quality of life. And this is the true miracle of life, the beauty of life “. Arnoldo Mosca Mondadori, editor, essayist, poet and adviser of the Nemo Clinical Center, describes this reality today present in 7 locations from North to South of Italy (Milan, Rome, Brescia, Trento, Arenzano, Ancona and Naples), on the occasion of the visit of the archbishop of Milan Mario Delpini, which was held yesterday.

An occasion, the leaders underlined, also to “pay tribute to the professionalism, dedication and unconditional commitment of all the operators” who animate these centers. It was decided to do so with a video, Nemo’s first ‘videomanifesto’, in which an attempt was made to enclose the essence of this model of care, also expressed with the words in a slogan: “Together to change the history of diseases neuromuscular “. To act as Cicero is Arnoldo Mosca Mondadori. In the video he walks through the corridors and the rooms of the center, looks around, observes the operators engaged in delicate operations on patients. They smile. A little boy greets by waving his hand while the doctors examine him.

They are scenes of daily life and gestures of care in the Nemo wards. And Arnoldo Mosca Mondadori puts his face and his signature on it. “Together” is the invitation, day after day. The video, explain the promoters, was “born to tell that, despite the serious period of health emergency, we did not stop and we continued to give substance to that value of proximity that gave rise to the project in 2008 and that, today, continue to make it grow “.

The experts active in these centers try to make each patient’s path as personalized as possible, in line with his or her history and life plan. There are 23 clinical specialties in the multidisciplinary team of each of these centers, to be able to take charge of every functional and personal aspect and to guarantee a better quality of life. The pathologies of patients assisted by Nemo are chronic, degenerative, require a high care complexity, have a strong impact on the entire life system of the person and his family. Those affected by ALS, those born with SMA or with muscular dystrophy experience the need to have targeted responses in a short time every day.

“The Nemo Center is born from these needs and the desire not to survive the disease, but to look beyond the limit”, says those who have followed its path over the years. Today this is a network of offices throughout the country and there are 132 beds available for adults and children and over 17 thousand patients taken care of so far. Alongside daily assistance, scientific research travels through targeted projects and innovative technologies. In the last year there are 54 active clinical studies and 99 scientific publications; a starting point, the first lines of the next chapter to be written in the history of neuromuscular diseases.