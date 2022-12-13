The police and the Public Prosecution Service (OM) cannot sufficiently tackle criminal exploitation and do not protect Dutch victims well enough, the Center against Child Trafficking and Human Trafficking (CKM) concludes in a new report.

It is estimated that thousands of victims are forced to steal, run drugs or launder money, but specialists from the two services “rarely come into contact with them,” it says.

Also, agents are often not well enough trained to recognize criminal exploitation and its victims, which means that victims run the risk of being seen as suspects. Victims also often do not want to cooperate in investigations. Moreover, according to the CKM, the police and the Public Prosecution Service have limited capacity, so that cases of criminal exploitation compete with cases of forced prostitution, which more often lead to a conviction and are regarded as worse.

Furthermore, signals that specialists of human trafficking receive 'hardly' lead to successful investigations and prosecutions, according to the report. The way in which the criminal justice chain is set up to ensure more investigations and prosecutions is also lacking, says the CKM.

National approach

“In order to cope with the obstacles, following the example of the United Kingdom, this must be tackled with priority and a national approach must be taken,” said CKM spokesperson Shamir Ceuleers in a plea to Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius. Only then can we put an end to criminal exploitation.

The Center also believes that there are major challenges in protecting victims of criminal exploitation. One of the reasons for this is that the so-called non-punishment principle is not or hardly applied. This principle is based on the principle that victims should not be punished for criminal offenses they have committed under duress.

Ceuleers: ‘Non-punishment should actually be a weapon to protect victims, increase their willingness to make a statement and tackle perpetrators and their lucrative criminal earnings model. In practice, however, little of this comes to fruition: victims remain silent, partly out of fear of cooperating in their own persecution.’ The CKM advises State Secretary Van der Burg to include this in his amendment to the law on human trafficking.’ See also Petrobras will invest US$ 78 billion over the next 5 years

The CKM carried out the investigation on behalf of the Ministry of Justice and Security after an earlier investigation. It showed that there must be ‘several thousand victims’ who could not yet be found in the official figures. These are often vulnerable Dutch young people.

