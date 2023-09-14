Coffee companies are not doing enough to improve the well-being of coffee growers and combat climate change. They are still too concerned with making as few costs as possible and making as much profit as possible. As a result, many grower families still live in poverty, work in difficult conditions and on exhausted soils. “The concept of a sustainable coffee sector appears to be nothing more than an illusion,” say researchers in the Coffee Barometer 2023.

The barometer provides an overview of sustainability in the coffee sector, created by development organization Solidaridad, nature organization Conservation International and sector experts united in Ethos Agriculture. The report compared eleven coffee companies. In terms of the environment, most are not doing so well. According to the researchers, none of the companies do enough in practice to increase the economic viability of coffee cultivation. JDE Peet's, the company behind Douwe Egberts, and the German Melitta, known for its coffee machines and filter bags, score poorly here, as do JM Smucker (of Dunkin' Donuts coffee, among others) and the Italian Lavazza.

The report also contains recommendations for coffee companies. According to the researchers, the coffee industry can improve the living conditions of farmers in the short term by, for example, giving them higher prices and better payment terms. With more money they can also invest more in their company and work in a more climate-friendly way.

No climate policy

According to the barometer, many coffee companies provide information about their own strategy regarding environmental friendliness. But not all coffee companies have a comprehensive climate policy, the researchers said. Many companies also do not take responsibility for deforestation-free coffee themselves. They place that responsibility on their suppliers. Parts of tropical rainforests are regularly destroyed to create new plantations.

Melitta Group said in a statement about the barometer that the organization recognizes its responsibility and agrees with the researchers that the sector must change. “Innovative collaborations with all relevant parts of the sector, both public and private, are crucial for the success of this transformation process.” Melitta further reports that the company is working on a strategy that states, for example, that coffee farmers should be able to live a comfortable life and that local nature will continue to exist. See also United States | Joe Biden, who got sick with corona, is doing better, says the White House

JDE Peet’s and Lavazza have also been asked for a response, but have not responded.