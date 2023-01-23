Study was prepared by a working group composed of rural producers and professionals from research institutions

A study carried out by Embrapa generated subsidies for the reformulation of the rules for environmental licensing of agricultural and agrosilvopastoral undertakings, with commercial purposes, in altered areas of Acre. Published at the end of 2022, the new Cemaf (State Council for the Environment and Forest) Resolution defines as criteria for issuing the license the environmental impact of the activity and indicatives of the ZEE (Ecological-Economic Zoning) of the state on the potential use of the Earth. The changes make the process more agile and contribute to more sustainable production.

Prepared by a working group, composed of rural producers and professionals from research institutions, production support and promotion bodies, non-governmental organizations and representatives of civil society, the proposal for the new norm was based on research on the potential for pollution and environmental degradation of predominant productive activities in Acre.

The study assessed aspects such as territorial boundaries for legal reserve and permanent preservation areas, archaeological sites and protected territories, and considered the potential for adopting sustainable technologies in the production process. The results made it possible to gather the productive activities, subject to licensing, in 19 typologies classified according to the degree of environmental impact.

“In the previous norm, the main parameter for issuing the environmental license was the size of the rural property. This quantitative analysis, with an emphasis on the size of the enterprise, disregarded the risk of damage to the environment that certain rural activities offer, regardless of the extent of the area they occupy. The review and alteration of the criteria made it possible to create mechanisms that make it possible to determine the degree of environmental impact of the rural business, according to the type and the way in which they are conducted”explains Embrapa Acre researcher Judson Valentim, study coordinator and working group rapporteur.

The researcher also considers that, when aligned with conservation precepts and good agricultural production practices, both small businesses and large rural enterprises can be sustainable and profitable. “The adoption of technical indicators from the Subsidy Map for Territorial and Environmental Management of the State ZEE as a guiding criterion for the environmental licensing process, and technologies recommended by the research, can contribute to more sustainable production in Acre”he adds.

According to the secretary of Environment and Indigenous Policies of the state, Paola Daniel, the absence of technical criteria as regulators of environmental licensing made the work of the licensing body difficult and weakened the process, with losses for the rural producer who was subject to questioning by the authorities. control institutions. The new device adjusts normative aspects and adapts administrative procedures, aspects that make the issuance of the environmental license more agile, in response to the demand of the productive sector.

“Having specific rules for the licensing of commercial agricultural activities, potentially causing or mitigating environmental impact, provides greater transparency and security for the actors involved in the process, in relation to compliance with legal requirements, proper use of land and environmental conservation by undertakings rural”emphasizes the manager.

DEGREE OF ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

According to federal legislation, the development of commercial agricultural activities must be authorized through environmental licensing, under the jurisdiction of states and municipalities or at the federal level, depending on the type of activity. In Acre, in areas subject to federal jurisprudence, such as indigenous lands and Extractive Reserves, the process is the responsibility of Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment). In areas managed by the State, it is carried out by Imac (Environment Institute), a body that also monitors compliance with environmental aspects by rural undertakings.

The new rule regulating environmental licensing in the State classifies licensable productive activities into three levels of environmental impact: low, medium or high. The reform of degraded pasture, with the integration of annual crops by no-tillage and desiccation of vegetation, is considered of low impact; the cultivation of perennial crops in degraded areas or in replacement of pasture areas, through direct planting and desiccation of the vegetation; and ILPF (Integração Crop-Livestock-Forest) in degraded areas, agriculture or pasture, in a no-tillage system, with desiccation or grinding of vegetation

Medium environmental impact activities include reforming degraded pastures with conventional soil mechanization (plowing and harrowing); the ILP (Crop-Livestock Integration) in a mechanized planting system; the cultivation of annual and perennial crops in degraded areas or in replacement of pasture areas, with conventional planting and soil mechanization; the semi-confinement of bovines for the production of matrices and reproducers; and the implementation of annual or perennial crops and an ILP system with the use of irrigation, among other production initiatives involving soil mechanization.

In the classification of undertakings with a high environmental impact are the implementation of an annual crop production system, ILP and perennial crops, all with central pivot irrigation, and the confinement of cattle for finishing purposes.

“Activities with low and medium degradation potential will have simplified procedures, without the need for technical documentation for licensing. In order to license activities with a high environmental impact, among other requirements, it is necessary to present a detailed technical project and ART (Technical Responsibility Note) by a professional registered with the Regional Council of Engineering and Agronomy. If the rural enterprise involves different levels of environmental impact, the producer must apply for a license for each activity”advises Valentine.

TECHNICAL-SCIENTIFIC BASIS

The ZEE makes it possible to know the potential risks of social and environmental impact of the rural business and the suitability of altered areas, based on information about the soil such as topography, drainage capacity and fertility, among other aspects that determine the potential and vulnerabilities of the area for agricultural and forestry production.

Constructed from scientific studies carried out by Embrapa and other institutions and based on environmental legislation and changes resulting from land regularization and land use processes, this environmental and territorial management tool aims to make the planned use of land feasible. . The latest version of the ZEE (Phase III), updated in 2022, showed that in Acre there are 380,000 hectares of degraded or degraded pastures, suitable for intensive grain cultivation to intensify production systems and generate more jobs and income in the countryside. .

“We have areas with high potential for the cultivation of soybeans and corn, in integrated crop-livestock systems, with direct planting of crops. There are also areas with rugged terrain and more vulnerable soils, which can be used to implement agroforestry systems or be reforested. Linking the environmental licensing of productive activities to one of the State’s main public policies provides a technical-scientific foundation and credibility to the process. The normative change will direct the licensing to activities compatible with the potential of each area and, in case of incompatibility, conditions the implementation of the business to the adoption of sustainable technologies”emphasizes Valentine.

ADVANTAGES OF LICENSING

The environmental license accredits the rural undertaking as an environmentally appropriate initiative and enables producers to access financing from rural credit institutions. Acre is the only state to adopt technical-scientific parameters provided by the Ecological-Economic Zoning for the licensing of agricultural and agrosilvopastoral activities.

“With the new Resolution, we reduced the period for analysis and conclusive response from 60 to 30 days regarding the approval of documents and projects submitted to the licensing body. By simplifying procedures, we eliminate the need for information that is already contained in official databases and this helps reduce bureaucracy in the licensing process and avoids unnecessary or unfeasible expenses for producers”says Paola Daniel.

In the opinion of Assuero Veronez, president of Faeac (Federation of Agriculture and Livestock of Acre) and member of Cemaf, with the normative change the State takes a step forward in the environmental licensing process, but still needs to advance in defining criteria more compatible with the reality and trends of rural Acre, especially in relation to activities with the potential to mitigate environmental risks, such as agricultural production in areas that have already been deforested.

“Under these conditions, the rural producer invests to make production viable in previously unproductive soils, which generates economic, social and environmental benefits. Licensing these areas annually requires time and financial resources from producers and also generates expenses for the State. In addition, productive activities, especially in agriculture, involve short time windows, due to climate issues, and steps that need to be carried out at the right time. However, due to growing demand and a structural gap, licensing bodies are often unable to complete the process in a timely manner, with losses for the producer”says the manager.

Veronez’s concern is echoed in a bill that has already been approved in the Federal Chamber and is being discussed in the Senate, which institutes the General Environmental Licensing Law in Brazil. The new federal legislation seeks to establish rules to simplify processes for granting an environmental license for activities or commercial ventures that use natural resources and pose an environmental risk, and to find a consensus on issues related to the waiver of an environmental license for productive activities.

The expectation of the producers is that, with the approval of the Law, as there is already an environmental legislation in Acre, which also acts to ensure the legality of rural enterprises, limiting the issuance of licenses to activities with high environmental risk will be a viable path.

With information from Embrapa Agency.