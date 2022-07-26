A school that brings together two worlds that often speak different languages: art and science. Two apparently so different disciplines, in methods as well as in objectives, but which today are generating new interactions, which open two-way roads. On the one hand there is neurological research and psychoanalysis that investigate the artist’s creative process, on the other hand there is the action that art can exercise in the knowledge of the mind and in leading to new therapeutic approaches. It is on these two paths that the ‘Summer School 4A’ in art, philosophy of art, psychology of art and art therapy is divided, which will take place at the Irccs Neuromed in Pozzilli (Is) from 31 August to 4 September.

The initiative is organized by Neuromed and the Psicomed specialization school, in collaboration with the Uninettuno telematic University and the Tor Vergata University of Rome. In the sign of transversality between cultures – reads a note – all interested parties will be able to deepen the relationships between the most fascinating fields of knowledge and human experience.

The five-day course program broadly embraces the concept of interaction between art, psychoanalysis and neurology, with strictly interconnected lectures and workshops. Art as an object of study, but also as a tool for investigation and therapy. For registration or for more information: https://www.neuromed.it/4a-summer-school-organizzata-da-psicomed/.