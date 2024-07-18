The preliminary study on the components of the spill on three beaches in the south of the municipality of Valencia, which forced them to close last Tuesday, indicates that it comes from fuel from a ship. The analysis of the oil spill, which spread over almost three kilometres of the shore of the beaches of Arbre del Gos, El Saler and La Garrofera, has determined that it contains “a part of fuel mixed with some oils”, according to the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé, who announced this Thursday afternoon. “With this we could determine that it is, increasingly likely, a ship due to the type of spill, hydrocarbon mixed with oils”, said the official. However, the study, which is based on samples taken by the Civil Guard, is preliminary and not conclusive, she added.

The Maritime Authority, through Maritime Rescue, continues to investigate, track and review “each and every one” of the ships and boats that passed through the area during the hours prior to the spill, he recalled. Shortly after the problem became known, the Port Authority of Valencia (APV) assured that the spill did not come from any ship in the anchoring area of ​​the port, which is located just in front of the affected beaches.

Beaches, which have been opened this morning, although bathing is prohibited, as warned by the red flags, which will remain in place until the final results of the water analysis are known to verify that it is free of waste, according to municipal sources. The beaches are part of the Devesa-l’Albufera natural park.

For its part, the Emergency Coordination Centre (CCE) has completed Situation 1 of the Territorial Emergency Plan of the Valencian Community (PTECV) and has established Situation 0. Situation 0 is established when very localised damage has occurred and, to control it, the activation and application of a local plan is sufficient, Emergency sources explained.

The CCE reported yesterday that the coast of El Saler was clean of hydrocarbons. Workers collected 35 m3 of waste in the area of ​​El Saler by 4 pm on Wednesday, which was already deposited with the managing entity. In total, 2,800 meters of coast have been cleaned.

The Valencia Neighborhood Federation and the Ciutat-Port Commission hold a protest rally after the hydrocarbon spill that has affected three beaches in the south of the city. Raquel Segura (EFE)

On the other hand, on the beach of El Saler, one of the most affected, although this morning there was hardly any trace of the oil spill on the shore, several dozen people from the residents’ federation and the Ciutat-Port platform, which brings together residents’ and environmental groups and political parties such as Compromís and Podemos, gathered. They have demanded that the northern extension of the city’s port be stopped, as they consider that the oil spill suffered this week on three beaches in the south of Valencia shows the “devastating” consequences of the infrastructure.

This was stated by Andrea Márquez, representative of this platform, who displayed a large banner with the slogan in Valencian “No to the expansion of the Port” on one of the three beaches that were reopened this Thursday after the spill on Tuesday.

“If the port is expanded, we run the risk of increasing the likelihood of these disasters occurring more frequently,” said the representative of this platform, who considered that port expansion has no place in the current context of climate emergency.

He also called on the Administration to “get its act together” and move the waiting area for ships to enter the port facilities, close to the Albufera special protection area for birds, a special protection figure. According to him, if this change is not made, in the event of new accidents the consequences for biodiversity could be “much more serious”.