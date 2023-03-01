“Taking vitamin D supplements could help prevent dementia” according to the conclusions of a new large-scale study, conducted by researchers at the Hotchkiss Brain Institute of the University of Calgary in Canada and the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom. The authors of the work – published in ‘Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Diagnosis , Assessment & Disease Monitoring’ – evaluated the relationship between vitamin D supplementation and dementia in more than 12 thousand people included in the database of the American National Alzheimer’s Coordinating Center, who at the time of inclusion had an average age of 71 and were not suffering from Out of the total, 37% took vitamin D supplements.The scientists observed that this intake “was associated with more time living dementia-free and 40% fewer dementia diagnoses”. with new studies.

“We know that vitamin D has some effects in the brain that could have implications for reducing dementiaHowever, the research so far has yielded conflicting results – explains Zahinoor Ismail of the University of Calgary and the University of Exeter, who led the study -. Our findings provide key information on which groups to specifically target with potential vitamin D supplementation. Overall, the accumulated evidence suggests that early supplementation could be particularly beneficial, before the onset of cognitive decline.”

The research showed that vitamin D was effective in all groups of participants, but with significantly greater effects in females than males. In people without cognitive impairment, compared to those with signs of mild cognitive impairment, and in those who did not have the APOEe4 gene, known to be linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s. Scholars hypothesize that carriers of the APOEe4 gene absorb vitamin D better in the intestine, which could reduce the effect of supplementation of the substance.

Previous research has indicated that low levels of vitamin D are linked to a higher risk of dementia. Vitamin D is in fact involved in the cerebral disposal of the amyloid protein, the accumulation of which is one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s. Studies have also suggested that vitamin D may help protect the brain from the buildup of tau protein, which is also involved in the development of dementia.

“Preventing dementia or even delaying its onset is vital given the growing number of people affected,” said Byron Creese of the University of Exeter, co-author of the new research. “This study suggests that taking vitamin D supplements it may be useful in preventing or delaying dementia, but we now need clinical trials to confirm if this is indeed the case.”

A research called VitaMind, underway at the UK university, “is further exploring this link – specifies the expert – by randomly assigning participants to take vitamin D or placebo, and analyzing over time any changes in memory tests and thought”.