Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/24/2024 – 21:07

Electoral corruption, characterized by vote buying, is at the top of the behaviors most repudiated by voters, according to research commissioned by the Instituto Não Aceito Corrupção (Inac). The survey, carried out between March and May this year, addressed corrupt practices and their acceptance by society. Ghost employees, splits and nepotism are also among the behaviors considered unacceptable, which generate repudiation.

The survey sought to measure the acceptance of multiple corrupt practices. In the survey by the company Ágora Pesquisa, 2,026 voters were interviewed, aged between 16 and 75 years, from different regions, social classes and genders.

Respondents were also asked about vote buying. 62% said they know someone who exchanged their vote for money and 54% reported having suffered at least one direct attempt at electoral corruption in the last ten years.

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) says that vote buying (illegal capture of suffrage) “occurs when the candidate donates, offers, promises or delivers to the voter any good or personal advantage of any nature – including employment or function public – to get your vote.”

The survey promoted by Inac sought to map the average price of a vote according to the region – Northeast: R$ 124.62; North: R$ 138.83; Southeast: R$ 139.58; Midwest: R$ 140.54; and South: R$ 142.88.

For Roberto Livianu, president of Inac and public prosecutor in São Paulo, the data highlights the discount of Electoral Justice in Brazil. “Vote buying is something real and concrete,” he said.

Respondents were asked about reporting channels and only 20% of them responded that they knew and that they worked. In the universe of eight out of ten interviewees there are those who responded that they do not know, or know (or are known about the channels), but believe that the reporting bodies do not work. This set of responses also includes those who know that they exist generically, without identifying what these channels are.

Brazilian voters will return to the polls this year to choose mayors and councilors in more than five thousand cities in the country.

Ranking

According to the survey, corruption appears in eighth place on the population’s list of concerns. Health, education and public safety lead the ranking.

There is a generational variation in the perception of corruption. With age, people seem to become more sensitive to the topic, the survey shows. Concern also increases with income.

Respondents responded to structured questionnaires and had to evaluate, with scores from 1 to 7, the degree of reprehensibility of hypothetical scenarios created to illustrate different corruption practices. The higher the score, the more acceptable the attitude. The situations narrated to the interviewees correspond to a list of crimes – tax evasion, embezzlement, nepotism, ideological falsehood, passive, active and electoral corruption, malfeasance, influence peddling, illicit vote capture, embezzlement and theft.

The examples were designed according to four axes of corruption: of politicians and public agents, of companies, practiced to obtain personal benefits and related to services. The results show that Brazilians’ tolerance is greater towards acts of corruption related to services, such as paying bribes to get rid of a traffic fine. The biggest disapproval involves deviations from the political class.

For political scientist Rita Biason, professor at the Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp) and director of the Instituto Não Aceito Corspiração who participated in the research, this variation is due to the country’s economic reality.

“This acceptance of certain corrupt practices has been going on for a long time, when it comes to the possibility of helping a certain segment of the population,” he stated. “It is related to lack and difficulty in accessing goods and services. We have a layer of the population that does not have access to these services, so this becomes more tolerable than in relation to politics. Especially because the politician has a salary and income from tax collection.”

Answers

Livianu assessed that the ranking of corrupt conduct, according to its degree of disapproval, offers a clue for public authorities to offer answers to society. “It reaffirms the importance of providing consistent responses in relation to these cases from the Justice System, under penalty of further aggravating the situation of low credibility.”

The research used hypothetical scenarios to test the degree of acceptance of irregularities by respondents. The practice considered most unacceptable was embezzlement, illustrated by the following case: “a public servant is appointed to a position of trust, receives his salary every month, but never shows up for work”. This situation recorded an acceptance average of 1.2.

At the other end, malfeasance was considered the most acceptable practice (5.2), in a situation in which “a traffic inspector relaxes the fine on the driver because he believes it is an emergency situation (a woman giving birth or someone passing by). evil, for example)”.