Democratic Alliance accounts for 21.4% of voting intentions, compared to 21.1% for the Socialist Party and 16.9% for the right-wing Chega party; election will be on March 10

On March 10, Portugal holds legislative elections. Citizens choose the 230 members of the National Assembly, as well as the prime minister, for a 4-year term.

On November 7, 2023, then-premier António Costa, from the Socialist Party, resigned from his position after being the target of an investigation for alleged corruption involving irregular lithium and green hydrogen projects. The Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, called new elections.

Search for Paraná Research published this Thursday (Feb 22, 2024) shows a technical tie between the AD (Democratic Alliance) coalition – made up of the PPM (Popular Monarchic Party), PSD (Social Democratic Party) and the CDS (Popular Party) –, the Socialist, center-left, and the right-wing Portuguese party, Chega.

Voting intentions are 21.4%, 21.1% and 16.9%, respectively, with a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points plus or minus, in the spontaneous scenario – the only methodology tested in the survey.

The survey interviewed, by telephone, 1,203 voters aged 18 or over from February 8 to 17, 2024. Of the total sample, 840 people say they will vote in the March 10 elections. Read the complete (287 KB).

When respondents are asked who they believe has the best chance of winning the next elections, there is a technical tie between the Socialist Party (41.4%) and the Democratic Alliance (39.9%).

Chega is the party with the highest rejection rate, with 53.0%. The acronym is led by deputy André Ventura, who had his candidacy for prime minister supported by the former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

AGGREGATOR IN BRAZIL

O Power360 offers its readers the Search Aggregator oldest and most complete internet in Brazil. It brings together thousands of voting intention surveys from all companies since the year 2000. In election years, only studies that are registered with the Electoral Court and have a known complete methodology are published. Do you have any research to share? Email the full text to Power360: [email protected].

To access the Search Aggregator, Click here and search for the data you want for disputes from 2024 or all previous years. This tool offers access only to subscribers of the Power Monitor, the most complete monitoring tool for the Three Powers and everything related to power. To sign the Power Monitor and have access for 30 days free, Click here.