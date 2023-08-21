Woman behind the wheel, neatly return your deposit after the rent. Evidently. Because women can park better than men, according to a study. Or rather: they make less damage during a whole year when parking. And whether the research is correct or not, it is always fun to confront your partner with this new knowledge.

Forbes Advisor, an insurance comparator, conducted a survey of 2,000 people in England. In it they asked, among other things, how many parking accidents the respondents had had in the past year. This shows that women are better at parking – statistically, anyway. Funny, because 53 percent of men think they can park well, compared to 37 percent of women.

Men often run into things

No fewer than 21 percent of men admit to hitting something while parking in the past twelve months. This is only 14 percent among women. No fewer than 16 percent of men have hit something up to four times in the past year. For women, this is only 8 percent. Another 6 percent of the men admit to hitting something seven (!) times. For women, this is 4 percent.

We hear you think: but women park further away and avoid difficult spots. That’s not true, according to the study: 18 percent of both men and women admit to parking further away if the spot is too challenging. And even 13 percent admit that they would rather walk for ten minutes than park somewhere where there is little space.

A side note

Not because the TopGear editors are predominantly male, but because we are a critical news medium, here are some caveats. It’s strange that a survey is a survey, when customer statistics are undoubtedly retrievable. Or would these be incorrect because it is not always the insured who drives the car?

It would also be nice if we knew approximately how many parking actions per year it would involve. If women also park more, they would be even better at parking than men. Or vice versa, of course.