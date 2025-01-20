An international study led by researchers from the Vall d’Hebron Institut d’Oncologia (Vhio) from Barcelona has highlighted the potential of the biomarker Rad51 to personalize treatment strategies in breast cancer patients in early stages.

The results have been published in the journal ‘Clinical Cancer Research‘, the research center reported in a statement this monday.

The head of the Vhio Experimental Therapies Group, Violet Serrahas assured that one of the objectives of research into early-stage breast cancer is “to identify biomarkers capable of accurately selecting which patients could be benefit from less aggressive treatments than chemotherapy and personalize the therapeutic strategy“.

Vhio has developed a test based on the detection of the Rad51 protein as a functional biomarker of homologous recombination repair (HRR) and work is underway to validate this test to stratify patients with cancer associated with deficiency in this DNA damage repair pathway (HRD).

This work evaluates the feasibility and capacity of the test to predict which patients might respond to neoadjuvant treatment in breast cancer in early stages.

In collaboration with the German group GBG, the tumor samples from the study were analyzed GeparOlawhich compared the pathological complete response rate of neoadjuvant treatment with olapariba PARP inhibitor before treatment with carboplatin (chemotherapy).

Of the 90 samples evaluable by the Rad51 test, 80% presented Rad51 levels compatible with functional HRD and the complete pathological response rate after treatment with the PARP inhibitor in patients with HRD due to Rad51 was 66.7%, and decreased to 22.2% in patients without HRD due to Rad51.

In the multivariate analysis, where adjusted Due to clinical factors, the presence of TILs and the treatment received, Rad51 “maintained its prognostic capacity, showing a statistically significant association with the rate of pathological responses,” states the head of the Vhio Biostatistics Unit, Guillermo Villacampa.

The data underscore the potential of the Rad 51 test to tailor treatment strategies in early-stage breast cancer, and Serra says future biomarker-based studies “should take this information into account to refine stratification factors and improve patient selection.”

This research has received funding from ERA NET Cofund within the framework of the European project EraPerMed of the Carlos III Health Institute, co-financed by the European Union, and the Spanish Association against Cancer.