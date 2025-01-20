A study conducted by researchers at the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) has revealed that the fetuses of pregnant women who gained excess weight during the first trimester of gestation show signs of excessive fat distribution in the upper arm and abdomenwhich could serve as a basis for efforts to prevent Excessive weight gain at an early age, a risk factor for obesity in adulthood and related conditions, such as heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes.

In the study, recently published in the journal ‘American Journal of Clinical Nutrition‘, the authors analyzed data from a previous study of more than 2,600 singleton pregnancies, which included information on maternal weight before and during pregnancy and three-dimensional ultrasounds (3D) throughout pregnancy.

The authors discovered that pregnant women with excessive weight gain – defined as more than 2 kilos in the first trimester – had fetuses with a larger abdominal circumference and abdominal area and a greater thickness of fetal arm fat, in comparison with pregnant women with adequate weight gain.

The fetuses of the group with a increase of excessive weight continued to have greater arm thickness and abdominal measurements until the end of pregnancy, even when weight gain was not considered excessive during the second and third trimesters.

Most previous studies have not examined measures 3D of the fetus during pregnancy and have only been linked total weight gain throughout pregnancy, not just in the first trimester, with birth weightthe researchers point out.

Thus, the authors point out that their findings suggest that the timing of weight gain, rather than total weight gain, could be important in developing efforts to preduce excess fetal size and reduce the risk of heart disease and other conditions later in life.