An eventual departure of Sérgio Moro (União Brasil) from the list of pre-candidates for the presidency could help to reconfigure political compositions in the field of the third way, but, according to polls of voting intentions released in recent months, the distribution of his potential electorate does not manages to break the polarized scenario between former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Analysis of XP Política based on the last two surveys by Ipespe points out that, in practice, the withdrawal of the former judge would distribute few percentage points. In polls of voting intentions, the former judge appeared with, at most, 9% of voting intentions.

Of the pre-candidates, the one who would most inherit Moro’s voting intentions would be Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 17%. Then Jair Bolsonaro, of whom Moro was minister, with 15%. The PSDB’s pre-candidate, João Doria, would get 12%. The result would be timid, compared to the total electorate. Ciro, for example, would rise by just 1.4 percentage points without Moro in the running. Bolsonaro would win 1.3, and Doria, 1. This is because, according to XP Política, 40% of this electorate would migrate to non-voting when the former judge is removed from the simulation, leaving a small contingent of voters for the competitors.

BOLSONARO

Sociologist and political scientist Antonio Lavareda said that the great beneficiary of Moro’s departure is Bolsonaro. For him, the result of the distribution of votes consolidates Ciro Gomes in third position, but the number of voters who would support other names is very small compared to the indirect gain of the president. “A competitor from the center-right electorate came out, who is Bolsonaro’s original, and above all someone came out who was going to wield the Lava Jato flag against him in the election campaign,” he said. The expert also points out that, now, Bolsonaro has free field for himself to wield the Lavajatista flag against Lula.

Political scientist Marco Antonio Carvalho Teixeira confirms that the gains will be insignificant and understands that the least benefited from the distribution must be Lula. “Moro voters tend to be anti-Lulista. The one who doesn’t win is Lula, but it may be that Bolsonaro takes most of it and another is distributed among the other candidates,” he said.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

