The link between lack of sleep and mental health problems is related to ‘deficits‘ in brain regions that keep unwanted thoughts out of the mind, according to research by the University of East Anglia (UEA) in Norwich (United Kingdom).

In depth

The study, published in ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences‘ (PNAS), offers new insights into the cognitive and neural mechanisms underlying the connection between sleep and mental health. These findings could support the development of new treatments and prevention strategies for mental health problems such as depression and anxiety.

To carry out this project, we have used functional neurological imaging to reveal for the first time that ‘deficits’ in memory control after sleep deprivation are linked to difficulties in activate brain regions that support inhibition of memory retrieval, and that nocturnal rejuvenation of these brain regions is associated with rapid eye movement sleep (REM).

Eighty-five healthy adults tried to suppress unwanted memories while taking images of your brain using functional magnetic resonance imaging. Half of the participants enjoyed a restful night’s sleep in the sleep laboratory before the task, while the other half stayed awake all night.

More details

Thus, the experts observed that during the suppression of memorieswell-rested participants showed greater activation in the right dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (a brain region that controls thoughts, actions, and emotions) compared to those who were well-rested. they remained up all night.

Similarly, rested participants also showed reduced activity in the hippocampus (a region of the brain involved in memory retrieval) during attempts to suppress unwanted memories.

On the other hand, among the participants who they slept In the lab, those who spent more time in REM sleep were better able to activate the right dorsolateral prefrontal cortex during memory suppression, indicating a role for REM sleep in restoring the prefrontal control mechanisms that support the ability to prevent unwanted memories from entering conscious thought.

To take into account

The professor at the UEA Faculty of Psychology and main author of this study, Dr. Marcus Harringtonpoints out that “Memories of unpleasant experiences may invade consciousness, often in response to reminders“.

Likewise, the expert adds that “although these intrusive memories are an occasional and momentary disturbance for most people, they can be recurring, vivid and disturbing for people suffering from mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder“.

Furthermore, “since memories play a central role in our perception affectivity of the external world, failures in memory control can contribute largely to explain The relationship between sleep loss and emotional dysregulationhim,” he points out.

Finally, Dr. Harrington explains that “a better understanding of the mechanisms that precipitate the appearance of intrusive memories is vital to improve emotional well-being and reduce the overall burden of mental illness“.