Finnish researchers point out that taking a short vacation can bring numerous benefits to couples. Study from Finland’s University of Tampere suggests that eight days is the perfect amount of time to be away from home. Being able to reduce stress, improve productivity, creativity and increase levels of happiness.

The specialist in successful relationships at MeuPatrocínio, Caio Bittencourt, also believes that eight days is the ideal time to spend with a new love. The couple will have a short period of time together, but it can be very intense, especially to get to know each other and fall in love even more.

“Short vacations allow couples to create unique and very striking memories, in addition to not allowing them to get bored or stressed with each other’s company, as it is a short time. Eight days is the perfect amount of time for a romantic getaway with your new love. Plus, taking regular breaks from work can help you feel refreshed and recharged, making your return much more productive,” says Caio.

Bittencourt points out that a short trip allows couples to create lasting memories without feeling a lot of pressure or stress. They don’t have to worry about filling every minute with activities and can just enjoy each other’s company and explore new places together.