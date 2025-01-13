A team of researchers from the Chinese National Cancer Center has presented an exhaustive analysis of the global and regional impact of liver cancer which reveals that the disease is increasingly associated to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and metabolic risk factorsespecially obesity.

The researchers have published this study in the journal ‘Cancer Biology & Medicine‘. The research provides a detailed examination of liver cancer-related deaths and disability-adjusted life years, shedding light on changing trends and highlighting stark contrasts between China and the rest of the world. Using data from the ‘Global Burden of Disease Study 2019’, researchers reveal critical perspectives on the changing risk factors behind this disease.

Liver cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer death worldwidewith different geographical patterns in their incidence. The disease is closely associated with chronic hepatitis B and C infections, alcohol consumption and, increasingly, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and metabolic risk factors, especially obesity. As obesity rates increase, progression to liver cancer becomes an even more pressing concern.

The study classifies the risk factors for liver cancer into five different groups, drawing on a broad set of data to map the evolution of the disease burden. Research highlights that the hepatitis B virus is the world’s leading cause of liver cancer. He hepatitis C virus and alcohol consumption continue to contribute significantly to the risk of liver cancer, followed by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and of the metabolic risk factorsespecially obesity.

This change is contributing to a new wave of liver cancer caseshighlighting the growing role of metabolic disorders in the global burden of disease. These findings highlight the need for tailored public health interventionsfocused on both viral hepatitis and the emerging threat of obesity.

“Our research reveals a critical change in the liver cancer landscapein which metabolic factors such as obesity have become the main culprits. This is a worrying trend that requires immediate public health measures. It is vital to implement prevention and control strategies that address these changing risk factors, especially considering the regional and gender disparities we have discovered“said Wanqing Chen, lead author of the study.

In this regard, Chen advocates for a nuanced approach to liver cancer prevention and stresses the importance of understanding the interaction between viral infections and metabolic risks when designing effective policies.

This study calls for a reassessment current surveillance and intervention effortsespecially in the regions most affected by liver cancer. In the face of growing obesity epidemic, research highlights the need to provide a double focus on the fight against viral hepatitis and metabolic risk factors.

According to the researchers, policymakers can use these results to perfect their approach, designing interventions both proactive as reactive targeting specific risk factors for liver cancer.