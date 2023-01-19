The beginning of the year is financially complicated for many Brazilians, it is necessary to pay IPTU, those who live on rent may have a variation in value, those who have children need to buy school supplies and those who have cars need to pay the traditional IPVA, which, depending on the value of the car, it gets more expensive.

Recently, several startups and even traditional banks started to offer installment option for this tax. Traditionally, the taxpayer can pay with a discount until maturity, and depending on the state, can pay the tribute in three or six months, through these applications, the consumer increases the term to up to 12 months.

One of these platforms is Gringo, an application that helps the driver to pay the IPVA and vehicle licensing debts in larger installments than the Detrans, in addition, customers can still carry out services related to documentation, in addition to taking out insurance.

The application already has more than 10 million users and based on records for the years 2021 and 2022, it found that customers prefer to pay the IPVA in cash, trying to take advantage of a higher discount rate.

In the state of São Paulo, 65% of vehicle owners preferred to pay the IPVA in cash in 2022, when the discount was 9%. This number was higher than in 2021, when 53% of users paid at a discount, which at the time was only 3%.

In 2022, the peak of payments occurred on January 10, the date on which the single quota expired for vehicles with license plates ending in 1. Most owners who chose to pay the tribute in installments made the payment within three months.

The expectation is that payment in cash will continue to be the preferred method, but warns that installments should gain more representation, due to the increase in household indebtedness in Brazil.

The platform allows three forms of IPVA payment: Payment in a single lump sum (with a discount granted by the government), Payment in a single installment (with the discount granted by the government) but with the possibility of installments in up to 12 months , in addition to the payment traditional installments offered by Detrans.