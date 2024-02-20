From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/20/2024 – 8:00

The e-commerce sector in Brazil showed strong growth compared to 2022. The number of virtual stores increased by 17% in one year, reaching more than 1.9 million. The data comes from the new edition of the “Brazilian E-Commerce Profile” survey, carried out annually by the data company BigDataCorp. The survey was carried out in 2024, based on a sample of more than 23 million Brazilian websites.

“This edition reveals that e-commerce in Brazil continues to grow, even with the resumption of in-person activities. The sector has established itself as a convenient, safe and diverse option for consumers, offering a variety of products, services and payment methods. The research also shows that Brazilian e-commerce is increasingly democratic, serving different audiences and regions”, says Thoran Rodrigues, CEO of BigDataCorp.

The research points to significant growth in small companies, those with annual revenue of up to R$5 million. This increase came along with a drop in the share of companies with higher revenues, which today total just 2.7% of the total.

The study showed that 73.5% of e-commerces are family-owned and that 86% of them have less than 10 employees. 45.7% are actually individual companies, in which only the entrepreneur works.

There is also a reduction in the integration of physical sales channels: the proportion of e-commerces that have a physical store fell to 16.5%, compared to around 19% in 2022. Marketplaces, on the other hand, remain increasingly relevant. The number of e-commerces present in at least one marketplace has increased by 61% in the last 2 years, jumping from 14.8% to 23.8%. Still for the expert, the research highlights a promising scenario for e-commerce in Brazil.

“This increase reflects the sector’s resilience and adaptation in a post-pandemic context. Small businesses are gaining prominence, which shows a democratization of e-commerce. The drop in integration with physical stores and the significant increase in marketplaces highlight the effectiveness of e-commerce.” comments.

Online stores mainly offer products and services priced at less than R$100 (72.3%). Items with values ​​above R$1,000 saw a sharp drop from 2022 to 2023 (20.5% vs. 15%). A large portion of e-commerces (68.4%) have a variety of up to 10 products available to the consumer.

Around 75.6% of online stores use social media. Although Facebook is still the most used network, TikTok is quickly gaining ground. In 2021, it was present in 1.2% of stores, and today it is already in 14%.